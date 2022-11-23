Milwaukee Couple Gives Royal Treatment to Plant-Based Foods

× Expand Photo: Royally Vegan - Facebook Jackfruit pot roast from Royally Vegan Jackfruit pot roast from Royally Vegan

When Jaleel King decided in 2017 to try a vegan diet to improve a health issue, the plant-based boom was still a couple of years away. Options weren’t as plentiful, and his wife, Tylesha, wasn’t immediately on board. “Whenever we went out to eat, I was getting steak and potatoes,” she says. “But I didn’t want to cook two different meals every day and told him, ‘because I love you, I will try this with you.’”

The vegan journey began with lots of fruits, grains and raw vegan foods. When plant-based meat substitutes like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat became more readily available, Jaleel and Tylesha incorporated some plant-based versions of old favorites like burgers and hot dogs into their diet. They shared their vegan meals with family and friends and in June 2020, they opened Royally Vegan, offering catering and carryout meals curbside and at pop-up events.

Photo: Royally Vegan - Facebook Jaleel and Tylesha King of Royally Vegan Jaleel and Tylesha King of Royally Vegan

“We did a lot of research regarding what vegan foods were available in Milwaukee,” Tylesha says. “We wanted to provide something not available in our hometown, and there weren’t many vegan comfort foods around.”

They use mushrooms as a stand-in for chicken, and jackfruit to make barbecued pulled pork sandwiches. Jackfruit is a tropical tree fruit grown in Asia, Africa and South America. Unripe jackfruit has a neutral flavor and a stringy texture that pulls apart easily, making it an ideal substitute for barbecued meat.

Royally Vegan’s popular soul food dinners feature plant-based chicken and waffles, or meatballs or meatloaf made with Beyond Meat. Sides include scratch-made vegan versions of mac-and-cheese, garlic mashed potatoes and cornbread, along with veggies like collard greens and asparagus.

They’ve also done barbecued pulled pork, burritos and tacos. Their most popular dessert are the cinnamon rolls. Members of their Royalty Team can offer menu suggestions for each upcoming event.

Plant-based Alternatives Packed with Protein

× Expand Photo: Royally Vegan - Facebook Royally Vegan meatballs Meatballs with mac and cheese and cornbread from Royally Vegan.

Despite the current popularity of plant-based foods, misconceptions still abound. “We often hear there’s not enough protein in a vegan diet,” Jaleel says. “But plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat are packed with protein and vitamins, and nutrients like beets.”

Tylesha adds that nuts, legumes and certain vegetables also have protein, and when foods are cooked properly, they retain minerals and vitamins. “We also hear from people that think vegan foods will taste nasty because they’re missing the meat and dairy they’re used to. We love to show people that foods like vegan meatloaf, even though it has no animal products, can still be good and you can enjoy the same foods you liked during childhood.”

Education is a component of their business. Jaleel and Tylesha compile facts and nutritional information about foods such as jackfruit and other meat alternatives and hand out fliers at events. Tylesha is working on cookbook. “We will give you information about what you’re eating, how to eat it and how to make it,” she says.

Jaleel and Tylesha hope to eventually acquire a food truck so they can have a consistent location and hours. Their big breakthrough was when Royally Vegan was chosen to cater for actor/singer Omarion, a vegetarian, when he performed in Milwaukee Oct. 28, 2021, during the Millennium Tour. “We’d love to cater for more celebrities, like Lizzo, who is vegan,” Tylesha says.

For more information and upcoming events, visit facebook.com/RoyallyVegan or instagram.com/royallyveganmke.