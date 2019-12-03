Milwaukee Isn’t Just America’s Beer Capital

2

616 W. Virginia St. , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53204 Website

When Guy Rehorst founded Great Lakes Distillery in 2004, it was the first new distillery in Wisconsin since the Prohibition Era. Because there was so little distilling going on, Rehorst had to work to get a state law changed prohibiting distillers from operating tasting rooms or selling their own product. The law was changed in 2009, and that same year, Great Lakes Distillery opened their popular tasting room. Today you can get a number of cocktails, take a tour, purchase spirits and even have something to eat since a full kitchen was added. Despite their growing popularity, Great Lakes is still a small-batch distiller and uses Wisconsin products whenever possible.

• Rehorst Vodka is made exclusively with grain, including Wisconsin-grown red wheat and red wheat malt. Only the middle cut is bottled. A citrus and honey version is made with real fruit and local Wisconsin honey for just a hint of sweetness (80 proof).

• Rehorst Gin: Vodka is infused with nine botanicals, including sweet basil and Wisconsin-grown ginseng for earthiness (88 proof). Rehorst Barrel Reserve Gin is aged in oak barrels and released at a rate of one barrel per month (94 proof). Orchard Gin is made from 100% fruit distillate from cherries, apples and pears and is only available in very limited quantities (88 proof).

• Roaring Dan’s Rum has a hint of maple flavor, thanks to the addition of Wisconsin maple syrup before the second distillation. It’s then aged in charred white oak barrels and used bourbon barrels for a smooth finish (90 proof).

• Whiskey: Rehorst’s Kinnickinnic Whiskey is a blend of straight bourbon, malt and rye whiskey made onsite and bottled unfiltered (86 proof). Still & Oak labels come in straight bourbon and straight rye varieties (90 proof). Repeal Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey is aged for five years and is only released on the fifth day of December each year (the day Prohibition ended) (90 proof).

• Amerique 1912 Absinthe is available in verte and rouge. These absinthes are based on a pre-ban recipe that includes anise, wormwood and fennel (126 proof).

• Brightonwoods Apple Brandy is made entirely from apples from Wisconsin’s Brightonwoods orchard and is aged at least two years in charred oak and bourbon barrels (90 proof).

• Good Land Liqueurs has four liqueurs, including orange with spices, coffee, cranberry and Door County cherry (70 proof).

• Pumpkin Spirit is distilled with Lakefront Brewery’s Pumpkin Lager. This whiskey-like spirit ages in various types of wood and has hints of caramel, pumpkin and spice and is released each fall in a limited number of bottles (90 proof).