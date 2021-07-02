Milwaukee’s Beer Garden Offerings Expand with The Tap Yard

× Expand Image via Facebook / The Tap Yard

Our beautiful parks have been the prominent settings for most beer gardens as Milwaukee continues to see a resurgence in these outdoor cultural establishments. But beer garden operators such as Nick Marking are getting creative with opening beer gardens in more unconventional spaces. His latest venture, The Tap Yards, brings vibrancy to open spaces in shopping developments and underused lots.

Marking previously owned The Brass Tap, in Greenfield. Last summer, he teamed up with Cobalt Partners to operate The Lokal Beer Garden at the 84South development on 84th and Layton. His new The Tap Yard brand has locations at The Shoppes of Fox River, in Waukesha (1150 W. Sunset Drive) and Bayshore Town Center, 5689 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale. A location in Downtown Milwaukee, at 1301 N. Edison St., is scheduled to open July 1.

Bayshore’s The Tap Yard is located adjacent to The Yard, a large, open-air community and entertainment space in the heart of Bayshore. The Waukesha location features a bar crafted from a shipping container. As consumer shopping habits continue to shift toward online purchasing, retail developments are looking to add value with entertainment and nightlife options. For the Bayshore location, Marking received a phone call from some friends at Mid-America Real Estate Group, the firm that manages Bayshore, asking if he wanted to operate a beer garden there.

The Tap Yard features more than 30 rotating and seasonal craft beers. “We focus on craft beer and bringing in such beers that other places won’t have,” says Marking. “We want a well-balanced menu with something for everybody—IPAs, stouts, porters, and we also have a strategy to get beers that are limited so people can try them.”

Recent selections at Bayshore include Heavenly Haze IPA, from Third Space Brewing, Dorothy’s New World Lager, from Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., New Glarus’ Moon Man, Making Love At Midnight, a fruited sour from Young Blood Brewing Company, and Fat Elvis imperial stout, from Central Waters Brewing Company.

Customers can also find non-alcoholic beer, soda, wine and hard seltzers. There’s a revolving selection of food trucks.

Marking notes that The Tap Yard’s Waukesha location has been well received and people are happy to have a permanent beer garden there. The Tap Yard serves as the premier beverage spot for Bayshore’s outdoor events in The Yard, such as Family Flick movie nights and Bayshore Game Nights.

Patrons can download The Tap Yard app for goodies such as loyalty rewards (buy nine beers, get the 10th free). Visitors to all three locations become eligible to win monthly prizes. The Tap Yard’s Waukesha location will be open through the end of October. Marking anticipates the Downtown Milwaukee location will be open through September. Bayshore’s The Tap Yard location will be open throughout the holiday shopping season.

For hours and more information, visit thetapyards.com.