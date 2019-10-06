MobCraft, City Lights and Third Space Take Home Style Medals at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival

Photo credit: MobCraft Beer

MobCraft, City Lights and Third Space each earned style medals on Saturday at this year's Great American Beer Festival held Oct. 3-5, 2019 in Denver.

MobCraft earned a gold medal in the American-Style Sour Ale category for Low pHunk Sour Ale. This is the second medal they've been awarded at the Great American Beer Festival. The first was in 2014 for Batshit Crazy in the Coffee Beer category.

City Lights Brewing Co. earned a silver medal in the Juicy or Hazy India Pale Ale category for their Hazy IPA. This is the first award they've taken home from the festival.

Third Space Brewing earned a silver medal in the Rye Beer category for Unite the Clans Scottish-Style Rye. This is the third consecutive year Unite the Clans earned a medal in the Rye Beer category after earning a silver in 2018 and a gold in 2017. Third Space had also won a bronze medal in 2018 in the Imperial IPA category for Unbridled Enthusiasm Juicy Double IPA.

Other Wisconsin breweries earning style medals include Vintage Brewing Co. of Madison, Earth Rider Brewery of Superior, Wis. and Stevens Point Brewery of Stevens Point, Wis. Vintage Brewing Co. was also named Large Brewpub and Large Brewpub Brewer of the Year.

The Great American Beer Festival is an annual three day event held in Denver that's hosted by the Brewers Association, a trade association made of breweries, suppliers, distributors, retailers and others interesting in the promotion of craft beer and homebrewing.

The style medals awarded at the annual event are determined by the festival’s Professional Judge Panel. The Professional Judge Panel awards gold, silver or bronze medals that are recognized around the world as symbols of brewing excellence.

Award Criteria

A single gold medal is awarded in each category to a world-class beer that accurately exemplifies the specified style, displaying the proper balance of taste, aroma and appearance.

A single silver medal is awarded in each category to an excellent beer that may vary slightly from style parameters while maintaining close adherence to the style and displaying excellent taste, aroma and appearance.

A single bronze medal is awarded in each category to a fine example of the style that may vary slightly from style parameters and/or have minor deviations in taste, aroma or appearance.