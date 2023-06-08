Moonlight Tavern: Destination Dining Returns to the Historic Port Hotel

× Expand Moonlight Tavern logo

For generations the Port Hotel in Port Washington was one of the premier locations for fine dining and fancy brunches in Ozaukee County. Over time the menu and decor had become outdated, and the restaurant closed in 2017. In late 2021, local restaurateur Angel Tello and architect Jim Read took up the challenge to renovate the historic inn and restaurant to modern tastes.

× Expand Photo: The Moonlight Tavern Moonlight Tavern exterior The Moonlight Tavern

The newly dubbed Moonlight Tavern bar and restaurant opened in Fall of 2022, the name being a nod to the Moonlight, an 1856 tall ship that used to visit the port. While there are still some phases of the remodeling to occur, like adding an elevator that would lead to a planned rooftop dining space, the new improvements include a strong nautical theme which feel entirely appropriate considering Port Washington’s history. Like its predecessor, the Moonlight Tavern’s dining room has cozy nooks and small rooms that branch off of the larger room, but most of the old stuffy decor of the past has been replaced with crisp white walls and comfortable wood dining tables and chairs. The bar room has also received some noteworthy decor upgrades, including a beautiful old boat suspended from the ceiling and renovated outdoor patio.

On a recent visit, service was quick, friendly, and very attentive. The Moonlight Tavern appears dedicated to sourcing high-quality local ingredients whenever possible and providing the freshest seafood and meat available.

Begin your meal with some goat cheese curds ($14) from La Claire Cheesery, served lightly breaded with a tasty elderberry aioli. If you are feeling nostalgic for the old days, you could go for the original Aunt Bernice Port Hotel chicken liver pate ($14), served with crackers and crostini and every bit as decadent as you’d imagine. Fans of French onion soup won’t want to skip Moonlight Tavern’s rich and delicious version (cup $3, crock $5), appropriately smothered with melted cheese ($1.50).

Photo courtesy Moonlight Tavern Moonlight Tavern lobster roll Moonlight Tavern lobster roll

If you are visiting for lunch or just not looking for a big dinner, there are several salads ($16-$25) and sandwiches ($15-$24) available. Try the lobster roll ($24) featuring an Oostburg Bakery brioche roll stuffed full of fresh, buttery lobster claw meat, lightly dressed with a mayo-based sauce, and served with a zippy cole slaw and fries. The Over the Moon Burger ($15) is also quite good, featuring a Hickory Road Farm 1/3 pound beef patty topped with smoked Gouda, bacon, sweet-candied onion and an outstanding Worcestershire aioli, served with fries.

Dinners at Moonlight Tavern recall the heyday of supper clubs, but with some nice modern additions. Standouts include an excellent blackened snapper ($40), perfectly seasoned and served on a bed of quick dirty rice, with wilted spinach, roasted tomato, cippolini onions, and topped with a lemon butter sauce. The filet mignon ($36) is also a winner, featuring a perfectly cooked grilled 6-ounce filet, served with a blend of mushrooms, flavorful au jus, and a choice of potato which includes a lovely cauliflower mash option. Weekly specials like prime rib Wednesdays and Sundays ($26-$40), and a well-received Friday fish fry ($15-$20) will likely bring in the crowds as the word gets out.

It is a pleasure to see this historic building return to serving the purpose it was built for. Over time I’d expect that the Moonlight Tavern will become as popular as the Port Hotel restaurant in its heyday, as they are off to a promising start already.

× Expand Photo courtesy Moonlight Tavern Moonlight Tavern shrimp Moonlight Tavern shrimp

Moonlight Tavern

101 E. Main Street, Port Washington

(262) 235-1981

$$-$$$$

Handicap Accessible? Yes