Moran's Pub Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Like No Other

When James Moran moved here from the U.K. in 1996 he never had much of an interest in his parents' South Milwaukee pub. He was too focused on finishing his education at MSOE but would still find ways to help out the family on St. Patrick's Day, even after he graduated.

But in October 2015, Moran decided to take on a new career and rebuild his parents’ pub. Moran took over Moran’s Pub (912 Milwaukee Ave.), where he found a whole list of challenges to overcome. “The pub was started in 1995 by my parents,” he says. “It was a small corner bar, and it was packed. Then as they got older, they weren’t advertising or utilizing social media in any way and their customers just started moving on.”

When he took over, Moran slowly made changes and began by keeping Moran’s open later on weekends. He started in-house pool and darts leagues. He also used his experience running a soccer nonprofit (Milwaukee Soccer Development Group) to begin working with community groups to organize dozens of fundraising events and began to host meetings for local sports clubs. “A lot of the high school teams’ parents will meet at the pub,” he says. “We are very fortunate to receive so much support from the high school booster clubs in South Milwaukee.”

One of the most consequential changes was an emphasis on screening sports games, particularly soccer. This even led to a partnership with Mexican Fiesta during the 2018 World Cup. “I’m always trying to do something different,” Moran says.” South Milwaukee is a close-knit community and are very supportive of their small local businesses, which is the reason why Moran's Pub is growing and approaching it's 25th year of business on Milwaukee Ave.”

And the community has responded. Moran’s Pub recently won best sports bar—and James himself won best bartender—in the 2018 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee reader’s choice competition.

Just like when James was younger, St. Patrick Day is still a special time at Moran’s. This year, James will celebrate with a weekend-long party.

The pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration technically begins on Thursday, March 14 this year with a special St. Patrick’s/spring trivia night. For those who aren’t well-versed in Irish history, there’s no need to worry. You don’t need to be an expert to attend.

There will be both Irish and American live music performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rough Waters will perform Friday and Sunday. Little Frankie and the Creeps will perform Saturday. T.J. Hull and Friends will perform traditional Irish music all three nights. The Kinsella Irish dancers will perform on Saturday and Sunday.

The staff behind the Crusher statue fundraiser will be at the pub on Saturday presenting their commemorative St. Patrick's Day Crusher t-shirts. Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home will be sponsoring the first 50 Uber rides home for people on Sunday.

Moran’s will also rent a storage container that will serve as an outdoor Irish pub, bringing a street party element to the festivities. There will be giveaways and drink specials throughout the weekend. Irish food such as Reuben sandwiches, Irish stew and corned beef sandwiches will be available for purchase on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

× Expand A rendering of the storage container that will be at Moran's on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The pub will open at noon on Friday, and 7 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, James just hopes that people, no matter their age or background, can find a great place to have a good time at Moran’s Pub. “It is a warm, welcoming place,” he says. “Whether people are 21 or 71, as long as they’re fun, respectful and pleasant to deal with come on in.”

Official St. Patrick’s Day Schedule

Friday:

Open at noon

4 - 7 p.m. - Irish Food

4 p.m. - Traditional Irish Music w/ T.J. Hull & Friends

8 p.m. - Rough Waters

Saturday:

Open at 7 a.m.

9 - 11:30 a.m. - Da' Crusher statue fundraiser

2 p.m. - Kinsella Irish Dancing

3 - 4:30 p.m. - Frankie and the Creeps - part 1

4:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Traditional Irish Music w/ T.J. Hull & Friends

8 - 11:00 p.m. - Little Frankie and the Creeps - part 2

Sunday:

Open at 7 a.m.

12 p.m. - Bag Pipers

12:30 p.m. - Kinsella Irish Dancing

1-4 p.m. - Traditional Irish Music w/ T.J. Hull

4 p.m. - Bag Piper & Drummer

8-11 p.m. - Rough Waters

You can find out more about Moran’s Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration here.