New Benson's Restaurant Group Development Coming to Third Ward

Earlier this month, the Wahlburgers franchise announced that their Third Ward location would be closing. It didn’t take long, however, to fill the space with a new tenant.

On Thursday, Benson’s Restaurant Group announced plans to open a new restaurant at 322 N. Broadway St. in the former burger chain’s location. The new restaurant, set to debut in summer 2023, will be the group's fifth in the area, adding to its already impressive portfolio of Onesto, Smoke Shack, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria and AJ Bombers and The Bridgewater Modern Grill in Bay View.

The group, previously known as Hospitality Democracy, is immediately beginning design and reconstruction work on the recently vacated space on the east side of Broadway St., south of St. Paul Ave. They will be working with its partners RINKA and ADK Design on the architecture and design of the space.

David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group, said, “We’ve had such an exciting past few months celebrating with neighbors, friends and foodies across the region and guess what – we’re doing it again. Our team is absolutely thrilled to be bringing another restaurant option to the Third Ward, a location we consider home.” He went on to say, “We’re looking forward to sharing more details soon about the concept and menu, but as with all of our restaurants, you can expect delicious food, craft drinks, and an atmosphere unique to the area.”

The new restaurant will feature 3,460 sq. ft of newly reimagined dining space and will offer indoor, bar and outdoor dining. The restaurant's name and menu concept will be announced at a later date. The new restaurant is expected to support 60 jobs once it is open.

