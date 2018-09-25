New Menu and Look for the Stackner Cabaret

Although the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret has built a solid reputation for producing quality shows, many have flocked to the venue early to enjoy their full dinner service before show time. This month, the Stackner Cabaret opened its 31st season with a new look, a revised menu and an expanded outer patio space with an additional bar and TV.

The renovated space is brighter with a modern feel yet still retains an intimate ambiance. The venue now seats 186. Most of the kitchen equipment was upgraded, allowing executive chef Clifford Hull—a graduate of the culinary arts school at Kendall College and entering his seventh season with The Rep—latitude to both offer new items and bring back old favorites such as seared scallops.

“I wasn’t able to do scallops in a way that made me happy. The burners wouldn’t get hot enough to heat the pan and get the sear I wanted, so I took them off the menu. I think I almost lost my job because of it,” Hull laughed. “They were popular, but with the new kitchen equipment, I can get them hot enough to get a great crust on the surface with lemon caper butter sauce.”

The expanded oven capacity allows pot roast and ribs to braise quicker, thus reducing service times. The “Anytime Menu” has been expanded, offering people snack choices like an artisan cheese and salami board ($15) or truffle popcorn flavored with rosemary and parmesan ($6). “We started the Anytime Menu last season, and I was shocked by how well it was received, especially the truffle popcorn,” Hull said. “We focused on adding more grab-and-go items in addition to the food.” The Anytime Menu and hot appetizers are also available at the outer patio space.

Each menu category has six to eight options, including gluten-free and vegetarian choices. Hull had previously worked for caterers and at country clubs. “This operation is similar to country clubs as far as guests wanting a really nice experience, but we also hit many demographics, so I try to not be too unapproachable,” he said. “I go for center of the road with American comfort foods. On the Blue Plate Special [the chef’s daily choice for $16], you might see stuffed peppers or meatloaf, or sometimes we’ll do a stuffed chicken leg with truffle and make simple food more interesting.”

Guests can choose sandwiches like a garlic-roasted Portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich ($10) or the Cabaret Club ($11) or go with dinner selections like Amish mushroom and chicken breast fricassee ($21). The Prix-Fixe selection ($27) includes one first course, one entrée and one dessert. Those with a sweet tooth can now enjoy more desserts because, prior to renovations, the kitchen never had freezer space. Purple Door Ice Cream has crafted a Rep 65th anniversary flavor—Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned ($4.50).

Claire Rydzik, Stackner Cabaret and concessions manager, said Hull and she discussed adding more Wisconsin-sourced items and switching outside dishes seasonally. The bar menu has Wisconsin beers like Miller, New Glarus, Sprecher and Lakefront and Wisconsin wines like Wollersheim’s Dry Riesling. Drink specials change per show with a corresponding themed drink. The current production, Songs for Nobodies, features a Manhattan.

The Stackner Cabaret, located at the Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St., isn’t a dinner theater but provides dinner service prior to each performance. Food orders must be placed at least 20 minutes before the show begins.

For more information, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.