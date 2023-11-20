‘No Sweat’ Thanksgiving Dining Guide

× Expand Photo by TheCrimsonRibbon - Getty Images Thanksgiving dinner

If the idea of cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner seems daunting, or maybe the thought of squeezing your whole family into a too tiny dining room sounds claustrophobic, this may be the year to start a new tradition. Dining out on Thanksgiving, or even just re-heating a professionally prepared dinner can save you a lot of time and anguish. Every year it seems that more restaurants offer carry-out and/or dine in meals on Turkey Day. There may be a little pre-planning involved though because most restaurants will require advance reservations for dining in, or pre-orders for pick-up dinners.

So, if you’re considering sitting back with your feet up to watch the Packers rematch with the Lions this year, check out this sampling of the many area restaurants that will prepare holiday dinners for Thanksgiving. And please, remember these folks are working hard to give you a break. Be kind, tip well and be thankful you’re not the one cooking this year!

Alioto’s Restaurant

3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

(414) 476-6900

aliotos.net

(Dinner)

Aria

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

(414) 276-8686

Saintkatearts.com

(Dinner)

The Capital Grille

310 W. Wisconsin Ave.

(414) 223-0600

Thecapitalgrille.com

(Dinner)

Eldr + Rime

2300 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

(414) 867-9200

Eldrandrime.com

(Brunch)

Grand Geneva Resort

7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva

(262) 249-4788

www.grandgeneva.com/thanksgiving-brunch

(Brunch)

Mader’s Restaurant

1041 N. Old World 3rd St.

(414) 271-3377

madersrestaurant.com

(Buffet)

Mason Street Grill

425 E. Mason St.

(414) 298-3131

Masonstreetgrill.com

(Dinner)

Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant

522 W. Lincoln Ave.

(414) 672-0206

Oldtownserbian.com

(Dinner)

The Packing House

900 E. Layton Ave.

(414) 483-5054

Packinghousemke.com

(Dinner, Drive-thru Pick-up)

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

(414) 273-8222

www.thepfisterhotel.com/events

(Brunch)

Saz’s

201 W. Walker St.

(414) 256-8765

sazsholiday.purely.it/sazs-hospitality-group/thanksgiving

(Pick-up, Pre-order Dinners)

Shully’s Cuisine & Events

146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville

(262) 242-6633

shullyscuisine.com

(Pre-ordered Dinners for Pick-up, Delivery)

Tre Rivali

200 N. Broadway St.

(414) 291-3971

trerivalirestaurant.com

(Buffet)

Ward’s House of Prime