‘No Sweat’ Thanksgiving Dining Guide

Photo by TheCrimsonRibbon - Getty Images
Thanksgiving dinner
If the idea of cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner seems daunting, or maybe the thought of squeezing your whole family into a too tiny dining room sounds claustrophobic, this may be the year to start a new tradition. Dining out on Thanksgiving, or even just re-heating a professionally prepared dinner can save you a lot of time and anguish. Every year it seems that more restaurants offer carry-out and/or dine in meals on Turkey Day. There may be a little pre-planning involved though because most restaurants will require advance reservations for dining in, or pre-orders for pick-up dinners.
So, if you’re considering sitting back with your feet up to watch the Packers rematch with the Lions this year, check out this sampling of the many area restaurants that will prepare holiday dinners for Thanksgiving. And please, remember these folks are working hard to give you a break. Be kind, tip well and be thankful you’re not the one cooking this year!
Alioto’s Restaurant
- 3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- (414) 476-6900
- aliotos.net
- (Dinner)
Aria
- 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
- (414) 276-8686
- Saintkatearts.com
- (Dinner)
The Capital Grille
- 310 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- (414) 223-0600
- Thecapitalgrille.com
- (Dinner)
Eldr + Rime
- 2300 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- (414) 867-9200
- Eldrandrime.com
- (Brunch)
Grand Geneva Resort
- 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva
- (262) 249-4788
- www.grandgeneva.com/thanksgiving-brunch
- (Brunch)
Mader’s Restaurant
- 1041 N. Old World 3rd St.
- (414) 271-3377
- madersrestaurant.com
- (Buffet)
Mason Street Grill
- 425 E. Mason St.
- (414) 298-3131
- Masonstreetgrill.com
- (Dinner)
Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant
- 522 W. Lincoln Ave.
- (414) 672-0206
- Oldtownserbian.com
- (Dinner)
The Packing House
- 900 E. Layton Ave.
- (414) 483-5054
- Packinghousemke.com
- (Dinner, Drive-thru Pick-up)
The Pfister Hotel
- 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- (414) 273-8222
- www.thepfisterhotel.com/events
- (Brunch)
Saz’s
- 201 W. Walker St.
- (414) 256-8765
- sazsholiday.purely.it/sazs-hospitality-group/thanksgiving
- (Pick-up, Pre-order Dinners)
Shully’s Cuisine & Events
- 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville
- (262) 242-6633
- shullyscuisine.com
- (Pre-ordered Dinners for Pick-up, Delivery)
Tre Rivali
- 200 N. Broadway St.
- (414) 291-3971
- trerivalirestaurant.com
- (Buffet)
Ward’s House of Prime
- 540 E. Mason St.
- (414) 223-0135
- wardshouseofprime.com/thanksgiving
- (Pre-order Dinners for Pick-up)