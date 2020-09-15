Oktoberfest 2020 Festival Calendar

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Germantown Historical Society

Shepherd Express' 2020 Fall Drink Guide is brought to you by Discount Liquor. As your fall drink headquarters, Discount Liquor is your best bet for finding those hard-to-find beers, wines and spirits, all at amazing prices. Visit DiscountLiquorInc.com for store hours and locations.

Oktoberfest started over 200 years ago in Munich, Germany, as a two-week festival ending on the first Sunday in October. The original event was to celebrate the marriage of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis, who later became King Louis I of Bavaria, and Theresa von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. With German roots running deep in Milwaukee history, it makes sense that it is still celebrated today. While not as prolific this year, there are still places to raise a glass and toast the German tradition.

Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Sept. 4-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27; Oct. 1-4 (Free admission on Thursdays and Sundays, $5-10 admission otherwise; free parking) Bavarian Bierhaus in Heidelberg Park, 700 W. Lexington Blvd.

It’s no surprise the Bavarian Bierhaus is throwing a big party for Oktoberfest! Entertainment includes traditional German brass bands, Schuhplatter folk dancing, singing, yodeling, sing-alongs, traditional German eats such as spanferkel and rollbraten, German beer and dancing for everyone. This is a kid-friendly festival with children's carnival games that is held for five weekends!

Second Annual Prosit Tosa Saturday, Sept. 19 Wauwatosa Historical Society (7406 Hillcrest Dr.)

This family friendly fundraiser is designed to bring a bit of Oktoberfest to East Tosa. Festival goes from 1–8 p.m. on the Kneeland Walker. There is also a Homebrewing contest where 20 local homebrewers can compete to make the best five-gallon batch of German-inspired beer. The celebration was a success in the inaugural year last year and had over 500 attendees!

Milwaukee Brewing Company Oktoberfest Sept. 20-22 (Tickets range from $30-$35, Reserve table for $25) Milwaukee Brewing Company (1128 N. 9th St.)

Drink packages range from $35 per session Friday and Saturday and $30 on Sunday. Each guest will receive four hours of unlimited beer in the tent, a custom MKE Brewing Co. lanyard, and the official MKE Oktoberfest beer stein to take home.

Germantown Hunsrucker Oktoberfest Sept. 26-27 (Free admission) Dheinsville Historical Park (N128 W18780 Holy Hill Road)

If anyone knows how to throw a German-inspired party, it’s got to be the people of Germantown! This festival features the Dachshund Dash, authentic German food and music, lots of activities for kids, and, of course, great beer.

Cudahy Lion’s Club Oktoberfest Sept. 28 (Free admission) Cudahy Family Library (3500 Library Dr., Cudahy)

Organized by the Cudahy Lion’s Club, from 12–10 p.m. in the parking lot of Cudahy Family Library. Live music from Up All Night. Ice cold beverages, games, food and raffles. Prost!

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest Oct. 10-11 (Free admission) Downtown Lake Geneva (On the 200 block of Broad Street and Flat Iron Park)

This family friendly event includes pony rides, bounce houses, knocketball, live entertainment, craft fair, cider donuts, a FREE pumpkin giveaway and a beer tent! There will be a free shuttle available: Pick-up/Drop-off locations and free parking at the northeast corner of the Home Depot parking lot. (Hwy 50 & Edwards Blvd.). Drop-off/pick-up at U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. They run continuously approximately every 20 minutes.

* Times subject to change

Shepherd Express' 2020 Fall Drink Guide is brought to you by Discount Liquor.