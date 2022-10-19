Ownership Shift at BelAir Cantina Promises Growth, Renewed Philanthropic Efforts

× Expand Photo: BelAir Cantina - Instagram BelAir Cantina exterior BelAir Cantina

Long-time Milwaukee restauranteurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott Johnson have transferred their ownership shares of BelAir Cantina restaurants to their third business partner, Kristyn Eitel, and to chef Noe Zamora.

Montemurro, Johnson and Eitel opened BelAir Cantina’s original location at 1935 N. Water St. in 2010. Since then, the trio has grown the brand and opened additional BelAir Cantina locations on Downer Avenue, and in Wauwatosa, Oak Creek, Brookfield and Madison.

“Scott and I have been in the restaurant business since 1993. It’s been an amazing and crazy journey. Now it’s time to explore some other dreams in life,” states Montemurro. Eitel has also purchased stock in Balzac, Hi-Hat/Garage and Finks, which are majority owned by Johnson and Montemurro.

Known for a creative Mexican fusion menu and a casual, California ambiance, BelAir has developed a following for its unique tacos and expansive tequila selection. Zamora notes that he “just scratched the surface and I can’t wait to show the city what’s to come!” They have already hit the ground running with a new brunch menu, available at all locations on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu highlights include mimosa margaritas, churro pancakes and chicken and waffle tacos.

Eitel plans to revive the Powered by Tacos program, a philanthropic effort that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Powered by Tacos raises funds that are directly reinvested in surrounding communities. The program has to date awarded $153,000 to local organizations such as Tosa Skate Park, Urban Ecology Center, Camp Minikani, Journey House and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The next beneficiary of the program will be announced soon.

“When we opened our second BelAir location, that was the moment when we felt a sense of not only accomplishment for the brand, but a sense of confidence. That if we worked hard and stayed true to our mission and vision, we could grow,” said Eitel. Like most restauranteurs, she’s still dealing with aftershocks from the pandemic such as supply chain issues and labor shortages, but she expressed optimism. “I’m happy for Scott and Leslie as they embrace their next chapter. I can honestly say, our confidence comes from within our team. I’m fortunate to work with Noe, an experienced and passionate partner that is all-in and excited for what’s to come. It’s absolutely wonderful.”

Watch future Eat/Drink columns for a follow up with the BelAir team as they begin the next chapter in this venture.

For more information, visit belaircantina.com.