Paloma Taco & Tequila’s Recipe for Success

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Paloma Taco & Tequila Paloma Taco & Tequila

Paloma Taco & Tequila opened in July 2020, which could have been a disaster. With many well-established restaurants shuttering their doors, how could a brand-new restaurant survive, let alone, thrive? Against the odds, Paloma Taco has done just that. Excellent food, fantastic drinks, and a true community vibe has been a recipe for success.

The cozy interior is full of bright colors. The tables and counter seating are appropriately separated by plexiglass. A cheerful wait staff, and pleasant kitchen crew in an open kitchen, immediately put diners at ease. In the warmer months the outdoor patio offers additional seating options and is so dog friendly there’s a special taco on the menu just for pups.

Tacos!

There is so much that is right about the food at Paloma Taco. For starters, everything on the menu is clearly labeled if available as gluten free, vegetarian or vegan. Tacos, which are obviously the star here, come a la carte and with the choice of soft flour or corn shell, queso crunch shell, or served “naked” on a bed of shredded lettuce. Folks who are only in for a classic taco will love the Gringo All The Way! ($3.50) filled with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Paloma Tacos Paloma Tacos

For those who are interested in trying something more unique there are several delicious options to choose from. Paloma’s Al Pastor ($4) is made with incredibly tender slow-cooked pork, and topped with sweet, roasted pineapple, cilantro and onion. The Crispy Sprout ($4), chock full of flash-fried, seasoned Brussel sprouts, which are topped with elotes corn, Cotija cheese and cilantro, is a crowd favorite and may even create a few new Brussel sprouts fans. Or try the inventive Tuna Poke Taco ($5) made with leek oil and soy sauce seasoned Ahi Tuna, lettuce, cabbage, and topped with jalapeno, guacamole, pineapple and sesame seeds.

If a mere taco, or two, doesn’t quite seem like a meal to you, go for the Paloma Taco Pocket ($10-$14) which is essentially a giant taco. They’ll stuff a toasted burrito shell with a tostada shell and add your choice of fillings—the price varies depending on your choice of protein. Another good choice for a large appetite is The Usual Suspect Burrito ($12-$16), a huge burrito filled with cheese, salsa, crema, lettuce, your choice of protein, and fresh tortilla chips which add a delightful crunch.

Tequila!

Photo by Michael Burmesch Paloma tequila Paloma tequila

With over 20 different varieties of tequila on the menu, this crew knows what they are about. And, yes, there are a lot of options for margaritas ($8-$12) and palomas ($8-$9). Old Fashioned lovers should take a chance on the Spicy Mexican Old Fashioned ($8.50), made with the expected muddled orange, cherry and soda and also the unexpected Bittercube chipotle cacao bitters, pineapple-jalapeno infused Sauza tequila and a slice of fresh jalapeno!

A great addition to the Washington Heights neighborhood, we hope that Paloma Taco and Tequila will be around for many years to come.