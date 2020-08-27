Pizza Man Celebrates 50 Years with Free Pizza

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson The gang at Sendik's on Downer collected their free party for two.

Twenty-twenty was already going to be a big year for Pizza Man, who are celebrating 50 years since the birth of the original location on the East Side in 1970.

“We made the decision to hit streets within this community and drop off 50 pizzas to homes and businesses,” says Rob Levin, Vice President of Operations for F Street Hospitality, coordinated the teams Wednesday at the Milwaukee location (2597 N. Downer Ave.). “It’s really just a way to say, ‘thank you.’”

The Downer Avenue location delivered 50 pizzas to neighborhood businesses and homes Wednesday around noon. The Wauwatosa location (11500 W. Burleigh St.) will deliver 50 pizzas on Thursday, followed by the Oak Creek location (7974 S. Main St.) on Friday. While you might not be a lucky winner later this week, you can increase your chances occasionally following them on social media, like on their Instagram, for example.

Check out the video we put together, which you can find on our Instagram. If you don’t want to go Aggro on a monster wave of memes and old Vines, you can watch the video right here.

