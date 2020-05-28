Popular West Allis Cajun Restaurant Crawdaddy's Roadhouse Closes Permanently

× Expand Courtesy Of Crawdaddys

Crawdaddy's Roadhouse (9638 W. National Ave., West Allis) closed it's doors permanently yesterday citing the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on business.

Chef Jonathan Klug and building owner Ronald Mellantine opened Crawdaddy's Roadhouse (not to be confused with Crawdaddy's on Greenfield) in the summer of 2019.

The Roadhouse was Klug's third version of a Crawdaddy's branded cajun and creole restaurant in West Allis. The original Crawdaddy's Restaurant, located at 6414 W. Greenfield Ave., closed in 2013 after serving customers for nearly 20 years. In 2016, Klug reopened Crawdaddy's Restaurant at a new location (9427 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) but closed once again two years later. That location now houses the unaffiliated Crawdaddy's on Greenfield.

With the opening of Crawdaddy's Roadhouse last year, Klug promised to bring back many of the cajun and creole favorites from his past restaurants.

Klug passed away in late February 2020.

The restaurant continued normal operations until March 17 when the dining room closed due to safety concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeout and delivery service continued until March 19 when the restaurants closed all operations.

Crawdaddy's Roadhouse is at least the third West Allis restaurant to announce it's plans to close due to the pandemic, after The Farmer's Wife announced last week that this Saturday, May 30, would be it's last day open and Johnny V's Classic Cafe closed yesterday.