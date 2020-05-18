The Farmer's Wife Will Close on May 30

In a Facebook post on May 15, Robin Mastera, owner of The Farmer's Wife (6533 W. Mitchell St., West Allis), shared the American comfort food spot in West Allis will be closing its doors on Saturday, May 30.

The restaurant will continue offering special items in the next two weeks ahead of the closing.

×

The restaurant opened in 2016 and quickly gained a positive reputation of supporting local farmers and serving quality classic American dishes.

They earned a runner-up award in the Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee awards program for Best Farm-To-Table Restaurant in 2019

Mastera said a new restaurant is planned for the space currently occupied by The Farmer's Wife with a likely opening date in August.