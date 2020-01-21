Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Dining Out

African Restaurant


WINNER:
Alem Ethiopian Village
307 E. Wisconsin Ave.
414-224-5324
alem-ethiopianvillage.com

Alem’s East African dishes include preparations of lamb, beef, chicken and cooked vegetables traditionally served on injera, a spongy flat bread with a slightly tart flavor that can serve as both plate and eating utensil (break off a piece and scoop). The weekday lunch buffet offers a good introduction to the menu. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Blue Star Cafe
Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant
Masha Allah Restaurant

Bar Food


WINNER:
Camino
434 S. Second St.
414-800-5641
caminomke.com

Camino sets a high bar for bar food without being fussy. One of their trademarks is serving comfort food classics with a twist of multicultural flavor influences; fries are taken up a notch with poutine gravy, for example, and one can enjoy pierogi to snack on. The heartier dishes include sizeable sandwiches, sausages and chicken wings, all with piquant seasonings. Patrons are also sure to appreciate Camino’s variety of craft beers, liquors and daily specials. (Anastasia Skliarova)


RUNNERS-UP:
Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel)
Matty Bar and Grille
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Points East Pub

Barbecue


WINNER:
Smoke Shack
Multiple locations
smoke-shack.com

Slowly smoked, incredibly tender meats, with five custom barbecue sauces to choose from? Those are exactly the things that make the Smoke Shack a local favorite for BBQ. If you’re with a group of hungry friends or family, there’s nothing better than having giant platters of brisket, ribs, chicken, sausages, and all the appropriate fixins, to fill you up. With locations in the Third Ward and on the westside of town in Wauwatosa’s Mayfair Collection, they’re an easy drive from just about anywhere in the metro area. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Ashley's Bar-B-Que
Double B's BBQ Restaurant
Firewise BBQ
Iron Grate BBQ Co.

Breakfast


WINNER:
Blue's Egg (Also won Best Brunch)
Multiple locations
bluesegg.com

When it comes to breakfast and brunch, Blues Egg has plenty more than the typical morning fare, there are specials like “Hangover Maintenance Mondays” (choose your own chaser with the BE Bloody Mary), “CBGB Tuesdays” (Canned. Beer and Great Burgers), “Washington Wednesdays” (think one-dollar menu), “Make Mine a Mini” Thursdays (no Super Sizing here) and Fizzy Fridays. All prepared by chef and owner Joseph Muench and executive chef Americo Rutenbeck. (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
Mad Rooster Café
Mimosa
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Brew Pub


WINNER:
Lakefront Brewery (also won Best Fish Fry and Best Fried Cheese Curds)
1872 N. Commerce St.
414-372-8800
lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s list of bests grows longer every year. Best brew pub, perhaps, for its nationally awarded green production practices? Best craft beer for organic, gluten-free varieties made entirely of local ingredients? A fish fry accompanied by live polka music? Best of Milwaukee Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds? Tours by professional theater artists kept alive between stage gigs? The night-lighted beer barrel sculpture crawling across the eastern exterior? The heart-lifting outdoor bar on the Riverwalk? Lakefront Brewery has all that. (John Schneider)


RUNNERS-UP:
Eagle Park Brewing Company
The Explorium Brewpub
Water Street Brewery

Brunch


WINNER:
Blue's Egg (also won Best Breakfast)

RUNNERS-UP:
Café Corazón
Mimosa
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
VIEW MKE

Buffet


WINNER:
Cafe India Bar and Grill (also won Best Indian/Pakistani Restaurant)
2201 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
cafeindiamke.us

Not to be confused with its smaller Walker’s Point counter-service partner, Bay View’s Café India boats a full bar and an enclosed patio in addition to a generous buffet and a fine menu of lamb, chicken and vegetarian dishes. Café India has also become a favorite in the neighborhood for carry-outs. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Casablanca
India Garden
Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet
Maharaja
Stonefire Pizza Company

Burger


WINNER:
Kopp's Frozen Custard (also won Best Ice Cream/Frozen Custard Stand)
Multiple locations
kopps.com

The popularity of Kopp’s would not reach such impressive heights without a consistently satisfying menu of perfectly grilled sandwiches and creamy frozen treats. While Kopp’s is not a sit-down restaurant, the truth is that because their food is so deliciously inhalable, formal seating would seem superfluous. With custard flavors changing daily (which customers can preview online) and the promise of juicy, jumbo burger patties, Kopp’s has become a Milwaukee landmark for high-quality, satisfying fast food. (Anastasia Skliarova)


RUNNERS-UP:
Crafty Cow
Oscar's Pub & Grill
Sobelmans

Burrito


WINNER:
Café Corazón (also won Best Mexican Restaurant)
Multiple locations
corazonmilwaukee.com

Upon returning to Milwaukee from Oakland, Wendy and George Mireles opened their first café in Riverwest in 2009, offering Latin cuisine using ingredients from Wendy’s family’s farm, local farmers and their own urban garden. Last June, Café Corazon opened their third farm-to-table taqueria in the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16. Fittingly, they scored a trifecta of BOMs in Burrito, Mexican Restaurant and Margarita categories. (Shepherd Express staff)


RUNNERS-UP:

Beans & Barley
Botanas Restaurant
Chilango Express
El Fuego Mexican Restaurante

Caribbean Restaurant


WINNER:
Cubanitas
Multiple locations

The popular Downtown destination helped introduce Cuban cuisine to Milwaukee. The island’s take on guacamole is a great starter to a menu that includes empanadas and chicken, beef, pork and fish entrées. The Cubano sandwich is made with ham, Swiss cheese, slices of pickle, mustard aioli and lovingly cooked roast pork. Cuban sandwiches appear on many local menus, but here they get it right. Cubanitas opened a second venue in Oak Creeks Drexel Town Square. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Island Jam
Jewels Caribbean Bar & Restaurant
Sabor Tropical
Uppa Yard

Central-South American Restaurant


WINNER:
Chef Paz Restaurant
9039 W. National Ave
414-327-1600
chefpazrestaurant.com

When people think of Milwaukee, Peruvian food may not be the first cuisine that comes to mind. Lucky for us, we are blessed with an excellent Peruvian restaurant in Chef Paz. Beautiful seafood dishes like ceviche and Spanish paella, perfectly smoked pork with fried yucca and rice with chicken dishes topped with flavorful sauces will transport you to warmer, sunnier climates—at least for as long as you are experiencing the delightful food at Chef Paz. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen
C-viche
Sabor Tropical

Cheap Eats


WINNER:
Conejito’s Place
539 W. Virginia St.
414-278-9106
conejitos-place.com

After over three decades of business, Conejito’s Place has stayed true to its old-school, no-frills origins—paper plates are still the go-to vessels for their well-priced items. Their steak tacos are particularly popular, and you can get four for only $6. In addition to the affordable food, they also boast inexpensive imbibements; margaritas are typically enjoyed by the pitcher. With the money you save eating here, you can afford to spend a little extra at their jukebox. (Anastasia Skliarova)


RUNNERS-UP:
George Webb Restaurant
La Casa de Alberto
Stonefire Pizza Company

Chef


WINNER:
Adam Pawlak (Egg & Flour) (also won Best New Restaurant of 2019)
2238 N. Farwell Ave.
facebook.com/EggandFlourMKE

It only makes sense BOM Chef winner Adam Pawlak would also take the award in the New Restaurant category for his Egg & Flour Pasta Bar. Diners of a certain age will recall sitting at the Oriental Pharmacy lunch counter. The space has been transformed into the Crossroads Collective food hall where Pawlak and his staff specialize in scratch-made pasta and locally sourced ingredients. This is comfort food of the highest order. Look for a Bay View location to open in 2020. (Blaine Schultz)


RUNNERS-UP:
Brian Frakes (The Pfister Hotel)
Brittany Greene (The Fitz)
Gregory Leon (Amilinda)
Matt Nuetzel (The Saucy Swine)

Chicken Wings


WINNER:
Points East Pub
1501 N. Jackson St.
414-277-0122
thepointseastpub.com

Points East Pub serves up these award-winning “Jumbo first and second joint” premium chicken wings to the top the list of the city’s best. Deep fried, dipped in the PEP “famous sauce,” then grilled, these wings keep this joint jumpin’. And since lunch is only served on the weekends, orders are place at the bar, then delivered to your table. Well worth the extra effort! (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
Club Garibaldi
Jonny Hammers
TomKen's Bar & Grill

Chinese Restaurant


WINNER:
DanDan
360 E. Erie St.
414-488-8036
dandanmke.com

The expansive menu devised by chefs Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs made DanDan a Third Ward hot spot. A large part of its menu is dedicated to dim sum, dumplings and pancakes, as the Chinese American restaurant loves challenging patrons’ taste buds. Among Asian fusion classics like Kung Pao Chicken and Crab Rangoon, DanDan serves delicacies with flavors as exotic as seafood pancakes or smashed cucumbers. All the portions are large, sharing is encouraged. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


RUNNERS-UP:
Emperor of China
Huan Xi Chinese Restaurant
Sze Chuan Restaurant

Coffee Shop


WINNER:
Colectivo
Multiple locations

Colectivo is one of several local chains that have held their ground in Milwaukee against out-of-town competition. The local outfit has blanketed the city with a network of shops—some in historic buildings—offering bakery, sandwiches and beverages. The Backroom at Colectivo (2211 N. Prospect Ave.) has become an important venue for music. Colectivo operates its own Troubadour Bakery and serves Colectivo Keg Company craft beer. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.
Dream Lab
Stone Creek Coffee
Valentine Coffee Co.

Donuts


WINNER:
Cranky Al’s
6901 W. North Ave
414-258-5282
crankyals.com

When Milwaukeeans want a donut, there is no reason to suffer through one that is subpar. Instead, head on over to Cranky Al’s for a fresh donut prepared with love. Whether you get a simple glazed cake donut or a Milwaukee favorite like Crueller, it’ll be the best you’ve ever had. If you go with a creative variety like the Maple Bacon Long John or the Gummy Yummy, you’ll probably be spoiled and never be able to tolerate a mundane donut again. Excellent vegan and gluten-friendly donuts are also available. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Donut Squad MKE
Grebe's Bakery
Holey Moley Doughnuts & Coffee

Family-Friendly Restaurant


WINNER:
Saz's State House (also won Best Ribs)
5539 W. State St.
414-453-2410
sazs.com

Saz’s State House, the flagship restaurant of the similarly named Hospitality Group, is solidly anchored in the local community; they offer family accommodations and shuttle services to plays, concerts and Bucks games. Ribs are the restaurant’s signature offering: Besides the entrées featuring the award-winning baby back ribs (served with their signature sauce, as well as house-made slaw or mac and cheese), clients can order half- or full-rack ribs à la carte to complement other dishes. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


RUNNERS-UP:
Chilango Express
Johnny V's Classic Cafe
Meyer's Restaurant & Banquet Hall
Papa Luigi's Pizza
Stonefire Pizza Company

Farm-to-table Restaurant


WINNER:
Odd Duck
2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-763-5881
oddduckrestaurant.com

With a changing daily menu, Odd Duck features small plates that are packed with flavor and quality. Ross Bachhuber and Melissa Buchholz opened the Bay View restaurant in 2012, creating a cozy dining experience for vegan and vegetarians, while also featuring locally sourced ingredients. Menu items can include roasted bone marrow mousse and cheese and charcuterie boards. Cocktails like the orange bourbon Manhattan and a wine list also pair well with an evening out in Bay View. (Erin Berge)


RUNNERS-UP:
Braise Restaurant
Café Corazón
The Farmer's Wife
Morel
Parkside 23

Fish Fry


WINNER:
Lakefront Brewery (also won Best Fried Cheese Curds and Best Brew Pub

RUNNERS-UP:
Clifford's Supper Club
Kegel's Inn
The Packing House
Papa Luigi's Pizza
Sandras On The Park
The Saucy Swine
The Thistle & Shamrock

French Restaurant


WINNER:
Le Rêve Patisserie & Café
7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa
414-778-3333
lerevecafe.com

Le Rêve captures a bit of France with both the décor and food of an authentic French bar-restaurant. The menu is rather small but inversely proportional to the sizable portions of duck confit, croque-monsieurs and other traditional French dishes garnished with ingredients rarely found in American cuisine. To sweeten the deal further, the pâtisserie downstairs serves exceptionally soft macarons that wouldn’t be out of place in a great bakery in Paris. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


RUNNERS-UP:
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro
Fauntleroy MKE
Pastiche at Hotel Metro

Fried Cheese Curds


WINNER:
Lakefront Brewery (also won Best Fish Fry and Best Brew Pub)

RUNNERS-UP:
Camino
Cousins Subs
Crafty Cow
Milwaukee Burger Company

Frozen Yogurt Shop


WINNER:
Yo Mama!
Multiple Locations
yomamagoodness.com

In a city where frozen custard is almost considered a sacrament, a frozen yogurt place has to be pretty special to gain a loyal following. In fact, Yo Mama! isn’t only special, it’s also a lot of fun. It’s basically a DIY sundae set up—select the size cup you want, then dispense soft-serve yogurt flavors. The hardest part of the process is choosing toppings from the huge array of sundae fixings, everything from hot fudge and crushed Oreos to gummy bears and Fruity Pebbles cereal. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Daddy Yo's Frozen Yogurt
My Yo My
Orange Leaf
Yo Factory

Gelato Shop


WINNER:
Glorioso’s Italian Market
1011 E. Brady St.
414-272-0540
gloriosos.com

Glorioso’s has all you need for classic Italian cooking and even offers classes across the street. Or, simply buy it ready-made from the grocery’s dazzling deli. Imported and local artisanal products fill the shelves. Neighboring Sciortino bakery’s precious cookies are here, beside thick colorful homemade gelatos with fanciful flavors. The varieties of mushrooms and cheeses, of crackers and crotini, of pastas and wines are marvelous. My fish-loving friend adores the sardine aisle. (John Schneider)


RUNNERS-UP:
Cold Spoons Gelato
Divino Gelato Cafe Ltd
Golosi Gelato Café
La Coppa

German Restaurant


WINNER:
Mader’s Restaurant
1041 N. Old World Third St.
414-271-3377
madersrestaurant.com

Though options for traditional German food in Milwaukee have, alas, somewhat begun to narrow, the city still boasts some legends. Indeed, Mader’s (founded in 1902) remains the go-to place for German dining. In addition to their fine lunch and dinner fare, they also offer a Viennese Sunday Brunch, decorous artworks, the Knights Bar, the world’s largest Hummel store and even catering for your German-themed wedding or special occasion. (John Jahn)


RUNNERS-UP:
The Bavarian Bierhaus
Kegel's Inn
Wegner's St. Martins Inn

Gluten-Free/Friendly Restaurant


WINNER:
Beans & Barley (also won Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant)
1901 E. North Ave.
414-278-7878
beansandbarley.com

Home to vegan and vegetarian dishes, Beans & Barley provides fresh food and perfect little gifts. Established in 1973, the restaurant has grown from one location to two, with a menu that sources all local ingredients. From the farmers omelet for breakfast, to the walnut burger for dinner, the restaurant serves tasty dishes. Beyond their cafe menu, Beans & Barley also has a fresh deli and a market with beer, cheese and wine. (Erin Berge)


RUNNERS-UP:
Blooming Lotus Bakery
Café Manna
the cheel
Lazy Susan MKE

Gourmet Restaurant


WINNER:
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro (also won Best Romantic Restaurant)
313 E. Newberry Blvd.
414-962-6300
bartolottas.com

In addition to Best of Milwaukee, the awards are many for this restaurant in a pavilion overlooking Lake Michigan. Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro has been a Wine Spectator Award winner since 1998, with an exclusive all-French wine list. In addition, executive chef Adam Siegel was named James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2008. There’s also the Distinguished Restaurants of North America Award for fine dining excellence in the U.S. (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
Odd Duck
The Original
Sanford

Greek Restaurant


WINNER:
Oakland Gyros
Multiple locations

One of Milwaukee's favorite counter-service restaurants offers gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The leg of lamb combo features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad. Several years ago, the popular place in the UWM neighborhood expanded to the city’s South Side. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Apollo Café
Cosmos Cafe
Ouzo Cafe

Hot Dog


WINNER:
The Vanguard (also won Best Kitchen Open After 10 p.m.)
2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-539-3593
vanguardbar.com

With so many options for late-night entertainment in this town, quality late-night eats are a must. Vanguard more than cuts the mustard: Their sausages are house-made and sure to please the palates of those seeking traditional bratwurst flavors, adventurous eaters on the hunt for bold spices and vegan visitors. The menu also offers regional topping options by the city—enjoy the meat of your choice and explore how other parts of the country like their hot dogs. (Anastasia Skiarova)


RUNNERS-UP:
Dr. Dawg
Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs
Portillo's Hot Dogs

Hotel Restaurant


WINNER:
Mason Street Grill
425 E. Mason St., in the Pfister Hotel
414-298-3131
masonstreetgrill.com

Now in its 12th year of operation, Mason Street Grill sets itself apart given that it’s a part of the Pfister Hotel. Under the direction of chef Heskeith Flavien, the Grill is renowned for its steaks. But there’s so much more on the menu, starting with the Chef’s Table. Diners can sit “court-side” and watch all the kitchen action eating from a themed menu that rotates every eight weeks. And in summer, the outdoor patio lets you watch city life as you drink and dine. (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
The Fitz (Ambassador Hotel)
Stella Van Buren (The Westin Milwaukee)
Tre Rivali (Kimpton Journeyman)

Ice Cream/Frozen Custard Stand


WINNER:
Kopp's Frozen Custard (also won Best Burger)

RUNNERS-UP:
Gilles Frozen Custard
Leon's Frozen Custard
Purple Door Ice Cream

Indian/Pakistani Restaurant


WINNER:
Cafe India (also won Best Buffet)

RUNNERS-UP:
India Garden
Maharaja
Taste of India

Irish Restaurant


WINNER:
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
1234 N. Astor St.
414-272-5273
countyclare-inn.com

In the best sense, this comforting place is Irish Fest all year round. It’s authentic in hospitality as well as food, drink and music. Everyone’s invited. The bar is cozy, and the casual restaurant resembles a parlor. Traditional Irish dishes include the delicious root soup. It’s also up-to-date. You can eat vegetarian, vegan, gluten free or dairy free. For drinks, along with Guinness and Irish whiskey, the chef’s Bloody Mary is a specialty. (John Schneider)


RUNNERS-UP:
McBob's Pub & Grill
Mo's Irish Pub
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Italian Restaurant


WINNER:
Tenuta’s
2995 S. Clement Ave.
414-431-1014
tenutasitalian.com

Tenuta's traditional Southern Italian food is well prepared, as if made in a kitchen that has held tight to tradition. The presentation, however, is very contemporary. Quality starts with freshness, which brings not only the best flavors from the familiar ingredients, but also the richest colors as well. Emphasis is on pasta dishes and pizza. An extensive wine list is available. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Balistreri's Bluemound Inn
Capri di Nuovo
Papa Luigi's Pizza
SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

Japanese Restaurant


WINNER:
Fujiyama
Multiple Locations
fujiyamamilwaukee.com

For some 15 years, Fujiyama has been a popular stop for Japanese food aficionados in Milwaukee. Both locations—one in West Allis and one in Brookfield—feature long lists of excellent sushi, sashimi and maki rolls, but the West Allis location also has really fun hibachi tables. It’s always a pleasure to see your food prepared by skilled chefs who can provide a show at the same time. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Hungry Sumo
Koi Japanese Cuisine
Kyoto

Jewish/Kosher-Style Restaurant


WINNER:
Benji’s Deli
Multiple locations
benjisdeliandrestaurant.com

It’s like a neighborhood spot in Brooklyn with a lunch counter and tables and brimming plates of corned beef and pastrami. There are steaming bowls of chicken soup and borscht, matzoh balls, eggs scrambled with matzoh and—ah!—the brisket melt. And if none of this works for you, they have a selection of burgers and salads. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Jake's Deli North
Jake's Deli North

Kitchen Open After 10 p.m.


WINNER:
The Vanguard (also won Best Hot Dog)

RUNNERS-UP:
Balistreri's Bluemound Inn
Camino
Goodkind

Korean Restaurant


WINNER:
Char’d
222 E. Erie St.
414-885-2611
chardmke.com

The food served in the airy and cozy Third Ward dining space of Char’d is upscale, authentic Korean food “re-interpreted” by Korean chef Yosub Yoon. Many entries on the menu can be surprising, such as the PB&J Old-Fashioned and KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) wings. Kimchi, ssam sauce and grilled meat are staples of the menu, often accompanied with vegetables such as radish. Chard’ operates as a café during the day, but the full menu and drinks are available for dinner, with a traditional Korean fare every Sunday. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


RUNNERS-UP:
Merge
Seoul Restaurant
Stone Bowl Grill

Louisiana/Southern Restaurant


WINNER:
Maxie's (also won Best Soul Food)

RUNNERS-UP:
Crawdaddy's Roadhouse
Crawdaddy's on Greenfield
Nino's Southern Sides

Mediterranean Restaurant


WINNER:
Casablanca (also won Best Middle Eastern Restaurant)
Multiple locations

In the classic Humphrey Bogart film Casablanca, everyone goes to Rick's. In Milwaukee, everyone who loves falafel, shish-kabob, hummus and the foods of the Near East goes to Casablanca. The weekday and Sunday lunch buffets offer a tantalizing array of vegetarian delights (meat is optional). The menu includes much of what's on the buffet table, plus more meat dishes. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Apollo Cafe
Mistral
Shahrazad Persian/Middle Eastern Cuisine
Tre Rivali

Mexican Restaurant


WINNER:
Café Corazón (also won Best Burrito)

RUNNERS-UP:
BelAir Cantina
Botanas Restaurant
Chilango Express

Middle Eastern Restaurant


WINNER:
Casablanca (also won Best Mediterranean Restaurant)

RUNNERS-UP:
Damascus Gate Restaurant
Shahrazad Persian/Middle Eastern Cuisine
Shawarma House

New Restaurant (Opened In 2019)


WINNER:
Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (Chef Adam Pawlak also won Best Chef)

RUNNERS-UP:
Ca’Lucchenzo
Orenda Cafe
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Outdoor Dining


WINNER:
Barnacle Bud’s
1955 S. Hilbert St.
414-481-9974
barnaclebuds.com

The fact it is tricky to find is part of the adventure. You’re sort of docked among the boats docked along the Kinnickinnic River where it widens to become Lake Michigan. The setting is unusual enough to take me places. Mostly, I imagine myself at some European waterfront. You’ll have your own dream spot, I’m sure. The food is good, too. My friends are crazy for the fish tacos. I love the mussels with garlic bread toast. (John Schneider)


RUNNERS-UP:
Ambassador Hotel Milwaukee
Palmer's Steakhouse
VIEW MKE

Pizzeria—Deep Dish


WINNER:
Pizza Man
Multiple Locations
pizzamanwi.com

If a Milwaukee-style, cracker-thin-crust pizza is something you only tolerate because you are in Milwaukee and you yearn for a trip to Chicago for a fantastic deep-dish pizza, it’s time to consider a third option. On Monday’s, Pizza Man serves up their best version of a traditional, delicious, deep-dish pizza. They make only so many of them in a day, and they do take longer to bake, so don’t wait until later in the evening to stop in. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Capri di Nuovo
Falbo Bros Pizzeria
Fixture Pizza Pub
Rosati's Pizza

Pizzeria—Thin Crust


WINNERS:
Zaffiro’s Pizza
1724 N Farwell Ave
414-289-8776
zaffirospizza.com

Zaffiro’s is the real deal when it comes to traditional Milwaukee-style, cracker-thin pizza. Dating all the way back to the early days of pizza in Milwaukee, the Zaffiro brothers opened a bar on the lower East Side in the 1950s where they also served pizza. As word of their awesome pizza spread, they added more space for dining, and they established Zaffiro’s as a go-to place for local ’za. Still family owned today, it is among the last remaining of these nostalgic pizza joints that used to be commonplace in Milwaukee. If you’ve only had Zaffiro’s in a Marcus Cinema franchise location, do yourself a favor and check out the original. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante
Capri di Nuovo
Papa Luigi's Pizza
Pizza Man

Pizzeria—Wood-fired Oven


WINNER:
Santino’s Little Italy
352 E. Stewart St.
414-897-7367
santinoslittleitaly.com

Sophia Loren is usually behind the bar—not filling wine glasses, but on the big screen via vintage movies. The music, purring at conversation level, suggests that same mid-century era. Pizza occupies a big slice of the menu. Santino’s insists on the finest Italian flour and cheeses. The crust is medium thin, almost airy, lightly toasted and oven singed outside but soft as homemade bread within. Some 16 varieties are on the menu, including a marvelous Greek pizza with artichokes, feta, mozzarella and Kalamata olives; a European chicken with fried potatoes, chicken and mozzarella; a vegetarian with seasonal vegetables; and the Deluxe with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, onion, black olives and green bell pepper. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.
San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Place To Eat Alone


WINNER:
Milwaukee Public Market
400 N. Water Street
414-336-1111
milwaukeepublicmarket.org

It has been suggested that this category is a melancholy one, but anyone who enjoys a meal with a book can certainly appreciate the allure of the Milwaukee Public Market. Often, the biggest challenge is which of the dozen or so vendors to choose. Once that is taken care of, head upstairs to the northeast tables for privacy, or if you are more inclined to people-watching, try the main area. Several vendors also office bar and table service. (Blaine Schultz)


RUNNERS-UP:
Beans & Barley
Beerline Cafe
Crossroads Collective

Ramen


WINNER:
Red Light Ramen
1749 N. Farwell Ave.
414-837-5107
redlightramen.com

Tucked beneath the ground level of the lower East Side is a small, one-room restaurant. Seemingly hidden away from the rest of the world, this establishment grew from a one-food pop-up into a full-fledged eatery. In addition to traditional ramen offerings (including umami-inspiring pork, chicken and vegetarian mushroom options), this little red room serves sake, slushie cocktails, fusion appetizers and desserts. The food is flavorful and satisfying, the drinks pack a pleasant punch and, given the space’s coziness, service is uniquely attentive. (Anastasia Skliarova)


RUNNERS-UP:
Easy Tyger
Kawa Ramen and Sushi
Tochi Ramen

Restaurant Open On Christmas Day


WINNER:
The Packing House
900 E. Layton Ave.
414-483-5054
packinghousemke.com

Ralphie and his family settled for Chinese food in A Christmas Story—and that’s after the holiday turkey went up in flames. Chinese remains a popular option, but Milwaukeeans celebrate the holidays at The Packing House, which stays open on Christmas Day, making the special day all the more relaxing and enjoyable for those entertaining out. The Packing House is your “northern Wisconsin supper club” right here in the city, complete with a relish tray served alongside the entrées. Now that’s a reason to celebrate! (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
Emperor of China
Huan Xi Chinese Restaurant
Maharaja
Zaffiro's North Shore

Restaurant Service


WINNER:
Five O'Clock Steakhouse (also won Best Steakhouse and Best Supper Club)
2416 W. State St.
414-342-3553
fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

With its retro décor, the Five O’Clock Steakhouse offers a unique dining experience. Diners order at the bar while enjoying a pre-meal drink. When they arrive at their table, their salad will be waiting for them, along with fresh sourdough bread and a full relish tray. Though the menu offers seafood, lamb and pork, the steaks are the obvious no-brainer here. They’re cooked on high heat, so even the rarest orders develop a phenomenal char that seals in the juices, then topped with butter sautéed mushrooms. (Morton Shlabotnik)


RUNNERS-UP:
Balzac
Birch + Butcher
Eddie Martini's
Palmer's Steakhouse
The Fitz (Ambassador Hotel)

Restaurant With A View


WINNER:
Harbor House
550 N. Harbor Drive
414-395-4900
bartolottas.com/harbor-house

It seems fitting that some of the best seafood in Milwaukee can be found in a restaurant that is located on the shores of one of the biggest lakes in the world. The ever-changing moods of Lake Michigan creates a lovely backdrop to feast on the freshest seafood available, in our midwestern state. When you’re seated with that beautiful lake view and are savoring perfectly prepared oysters or working your way through a whole lobster, it’s almost possible to believe you’re in Maine instead of Milwaukee. (Susan Harpt Grimes)


RUNNERS-UP:
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro
Bass Bay Brewhouse
Café Benelux
VIEW MKE

Ribs


WINNER:
Saz's State House (also won Best Family-Friendly Restaurant)

RUNNERS-UP:
Carson's Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue
Double B's BBQ Restaurant
Palmer's Steakhouse

Romantic Restaurant


WINNER:
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro (also won Best Gourmet Restaurant)

RUNNERS-UP:
Balzac
Palmer's Steakhouse
SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

Sandwich


WINNER:
Cousins Subs
Multiple locations
cousinssubs.com

Think of a “sub sandwich in Milwaukee” and Cousins immediately comes to mind, as evidenced by the voters who rated it the Best of Milwaukee. When cousins Bill Specht and Jim Sheppard founded the company in 1972, they wanted to bring their favorite sub sandwich from the East Coast. And where else to start with but that delicious fresh bread? (Think the oft said slogan, “Better Bread. Better Subs”) The rest, of course, is history. But what a delicious history it is. (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop
The Original Suburpia
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli

Seafood Restaurant


WINNER:
St. Paul’s Fish Company
Multiple locations
stpaulfish.com

Tim Collins founded St. Paul’s Fish Company in 2005 with two locations: The Public Market in downtown Milwaukee and The Cannery in Mequon. And our readers agree that this is the place to go for seafood—and plenty of it. If you’re looking for something seaworthy, then St. Paul’s Fish Company will have it, from Oysters Rockefeller and Smoked Salmon on a Stick to a cod fry in Schlitz beer batter to Rainbow Trout from Plymouth Springs right here in Wisconsin. (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
Harbor House
Mitchell’s Fish Market
Third Coast Provisions

Soul Food


WINNER:
Maxie's (also won Best Louisiana-Southern Restaurant)

RUNNERS-UP:
Daddy's Soul Food & Grille
Mr Perkins Family Restaurant
Nino's Southern Sides
Tandem

Soups


WINNER:
Soup Bros.
209 W. Florida St.
414-270-1040

The service has attitude, the storefront is filled with miscellaneous knickknacks and doodads. It’s like visiting grandma’s house. And there’s no website. And there’s many soups. The cheddar and Bermuda onion seems the paradigm—extra-sharp cheddar melting along fresh, crushed black pepper and green onion pieces, the whole achieving that ideal creaminess to wade through toward stomach coating contentment. (Todd Lazarski)


RUNNERS-UP:
Soup House Inc
Soup Market
Soup Otzie's

Steakhouse


WINNER:
Five O'Clock Steakhouse (also won Best Supper Club and Best Restaurant Service)

RUNNERS-UP:
Carnevor
Mr. B's - A Bartolotta Steakhouse
Palmer's Steakhouse

Street Food Vendor


WINNER:
Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

At Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, spring rolls become a blank slate of unique culinary expression. That is to say, Funky Fresh doesn’t serve the kind of deep-fried fingerlings one might find at Asian American buffets. For starters, the spring rolls here are far lengthier and grilled in oils high in polyunsaturated fat. Secondly, the fillings are imaginative and nutritional beyond the standard ground pork, cabbage and carrot combination. (Jamie Lee Rake)


RUNNERS-UP:
Foxfire Food Truck
Juniors Smoked BBQ
Mazorca Tacos

Supper Club


WINNER:
Five O'Clock Steakhouse (also won Best Steakhouse and Best Restaurant Service))

RUNNERS-UP:
Joey Gerard's - A Bartolotta Supper Club
The Packing House
Palmer's Steakhouse

Sushi


WINNER:
Screaming Tuna
Multiple locations
screamingtuna.com

Say “sushi” and we think raw fish. It’s actually vinegared rice with accompaniments like the raw fish. But at Screaming Tuna, readers like it all, including Sashimi (raw fish by itself), Nigiri (raw fish over that vinegared pressed rice) and Mako (a wrap or roll). Screaming Tuna has it all, from fusion to gluten-free and even vegetarian. And the Bottomless Mimosa Brunch even includes breakfast sushi, in addition to the classic fare. (Harry Cherkinian)


RUNNERS-UP:
Hungry Sumo
Kyoto Japanese Restaurant
Rice N Roll Bistro

Taco


WINNER:
BelAir Cantina

RUNNERS-UP:
Café Corazón
Chilango Express
Mazorca Tacos

Tapas (Small Plates)


WINNER:
La Merenda
125 E. National Ave.
414-389-0125
lamerenda125.com

Open since 2007, La Merenda took the lead in introducing tapas with an international flair to Milwaukee. Despite the global dimension, the ever-evolving menu is locally sourced as much as possible. Recent years have seen the addition of a lovely enclosed patio for dining in the warm months. La Merenda remains as popular as ever. Reservations for the evening are a must. (David Luhrssen)


RUNNERS-UP:
Movida
Odd Duck
VIEW MKE

Thai Restaurant


WINNER:
Thai-namite
Multiple locations
thai-namite.com

Thai-namite packs flavor and spice in every bite. Having opened on Brady street almost 10 years ago, the restaurant has now expanded to the Public Market and Wauwatosa. The chef recommendations feature volcano chicken, andaman karee and red snapper along with the Thai-namite curry with beef with onion, coconut milk, potato and other delicious ingredients. The menu expands on Maki and sushi, featuring the Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee rolls. (Erin Berge)


RUNNERS-UP:
Bangkok House Restaurant
EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine
Kim's Thai Restaurant
Singha Thai Restaurant

Vegan-Friendly Restaurant


WINNER:
Café Manna
3815 N. Brookfield Road
262-790-2340
cafemanna.com

One shouldn’t have to pick between healthy or tasty! That is why Café Manna, one of the first 100% vegetarian restaurants in the area, strives to serve top-quality, healthy food enjoyable by everyone, including patrons with medical or ethical diet restrictions. As such, the menu includes a large number of gluten-free, vegan and raw foods. One motto: “Fresh, yummy and good for you!” Soups, salads and vegetables are staples of the menu, but Manna also creates house-made sorbets, carrot cakes and vegan, creamy, chocolate avocado truffles. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)


RUNNERS-UP:
Beerline Cafe
Celesta
Strange Town
Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant


WINNER:
Beans & Barley (also won Best Gluten-Free/Friendly Restaurant)

RUNNERS-UP:
Beerline Cafe
Café Manna
Celesta
Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Vietnamese Restaurant


WINNER:
Huế
Multiple locations
huerestaurants.com

Huế Vietnamese Restaurant’s two locations (2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and 6519 W. North Ave.) offer delicious food from not only Vietnam but its neighbors as well in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. Novices to Southeast Asian fare need not worry; wait staff is well-informed, and the menu is quite explicative. Pick and choose from a large variety of dishes, though I’d suggest at least one item from Vietnam should be ordered. (John Jahn)


RUNNERS-UP:
Mekong Cafe
Pho Viet
Vientiane Noodle Shop

Wine List


WINNER:
Balzac
1617 N. Arlington Place
414-755-0099
balzacwinebar.com

I had the most delicious glass of red wine there the other night. I’ve no idea what it was. I’ve learned to trust that whatever the warm, brilliant staff brings me will be perfect for my palate and pocketbook. I’m lucky to live within waving distance. It’s my ideal spot for any kind of conversation. The décor is simple and handsome. The wine is so lovely you can make a glass last a good hour. (John Schneider)


RUNNERS-UP:
Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar (Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel)
Palmer's Steakhouse
SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

