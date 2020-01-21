Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Dining Out

×

Shepherd Express' 2019 Best of Milwaukee Guide is presented by Vivent Health. Vivent Health was founded on the combined expertise of AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, Rocky Mountain Cares and St. Louis Effort for AIDS. The new organization is dedicated to serving anyone and everyone affected by HIV through our comprehensive prevention, care and treatment programs. Learn more at ViventHealth.org.

African Restaurant

Alem Ethiopian Village

Alem’s East African dishes include preparations of lamb, beef, chicken and cooked vegetables traditionally served on injera, a spongy flat bread with a slightly tart flavor that can serve as both plate and eating utensil (break off a piece and scoop). The weekday lunch buffet offers a good introduction to the menu. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Blue Star Cafe Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant Masha Allah Restaurant

Bar Food

WINNER: Camino 434 S. Second St. 414-800-5641 caminomke.com

Camino sets a high bar for bar food without being fussy. One of their trademarks is serving comfort food classics with a twist of multicultural flavor influences; fries are taken up a notch with poutine gravy, for example, and one can enjoy pierogi to snack on. The heartier dishes include sizeable sandwiches, sausages and chicken wings, all with piquant seasonings. Patrons are also sure to appreciate Camino’s variety of craft beers, liquors and daily specials. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Gin Rickey (Ambassador Hotel) Matty Bar and Grille Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Points East Pub

Barbecue

Slowly smoked, incredibly tender meats, with five custom barbecue sauces to choose from? Those are exactly the things that make the Smoke Shack a local favorite for BBQ. If you’re with a group of hungry friends or family, there’s nothing better than having giant platters of brisket, ribs, chicken, sausages, and all the appropriate fixins, to fill you up. With locations in the Third Ward and on the westside of town in Wauwatosa’s Mayfair Collection, they’re an easy drive from just about anywhere in the metro area. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Ashley's Bar-B-Que Double B's BBQ Restaurant Firewise BBQ Iron Grate BBQ Co.

Breakfast

facebook.com/bluesegg

When it comes to breakfast and brunch, Blues Egg has plenty more than the typical morning fare, there are specials like “Hangover Maintenance Mondays” (choose your own chaser with the BE Bloody Mary), “CBGB Tuesdays” (Canned. Beer and Great Burgers), “Washington Wednesdays” (think one-dollar menu), “Make Mine a Mini” Thursdays (no Super Sizing here) and Fizzy Fridays. All prepared by chef and owner Joseph Muench and executive chef Americo Rutenbeck. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Mad Rooster Café Mimosa Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Brew Pub

Lakefront’s list of bests grows longer every year. Best brew pub, perhaps, for its nationally awarded green production practices? Best craft beer for organic, gluten-free varieties made entirely of local ingredients? A fish fry accompanied by live polka music? Best of Milwaukee Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds? Tours by professional theater artists kept alive between stage gigs? The night-lighted beer barrel sculpture crawling across the eastern exterior? The heart-lifting outdoor bar on the Riverwalk? Lakefront Brewery has all that. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Eagle Park Brewing Company The Explorium Brewpub Water Street Brewery

Brunch

WINNER: Blue's Egg (also won Best Breakfast) RUNNERS-UP: Café Corazón Mimosa Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern VIEW MKE

Buffet

Not to be confused with its smaller Walker’s Point counter-service partner, Bay View’s Café India boats a full bar and an enclosed patio in addition to a generous buffet and a fine menu of lamb, chicken and vegetarian dishes. Café India has also become a favorite in the neighborhood for carry-outs. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Casablanca India Garden Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet Maharaja Stonefire Pizza Company

Burger

The popularity of Kopp’s would not reach such impressive heights without a consistently satisfying menu of perfectly grilled sandwiches and creamy frozen treats. While Kopp’s is not a sit-down restaurant, the truth is that because their food is so deliciously inhalable, formal seating would seem superfluous. With custard flavors changing daily (which customers can preview online) and the promise of juicy, jumbo burger patties, Kopp’s has become a Milwaukee landmark for high-quality, satisfying fast food. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Crafty Cow Oscar's Pub & Grill Sobelmans

Burrito

Cafe Corazon, FB

Upon returning to Milwaukee from Oakland, Wendy and George Mireles opened their first café in Riverwest in 2009, offering Latin cuisine using ingredients from Wendy’s family’s farm, local farmers and their own urban garden. Last June, Café Corazon opened their third farm-to-table taqueria in the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16. Fittingly, they scored a trifecta of BOMs in Burrito, Mexican Restaurant and Margarita categories. (Shepherd Express staff)

RUNNERS-UP: Beans & Barley Botanas Restaurant Chilango Express El Fuego Mexican Restaurante

Caribbean Restaurant

WINNER: Cubanitas Multiple locations

The popular Downtown destination helped introduce Cuban cuisine to Milwaukee. The island’s take on guacamole is a great starter to a menu that includes empanadas and chicken, beef, pork and fish entrées. The Cubano sandwich is made with ham, Swiss cheese, slices of pickle, mustard aioli and lovingly cooked roast pork. Cuban sandwiches appear on many local menus, but here they get it right. Cubanitas opened a second venue in Oak Creeks Drexel Town Square. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Island Jam Jewels Caribbean Bar & Restaurant Sabor Tropical Uppa Yard

Central-South American Restaurant

WINNER: Chef Paz Restaurant 9039 W. National Ave 414-327-1600 chefpazrestaurant.com

When people think of Milwaukee, Peruvian food may not be the first cuisine that comes to mind. Lucky for us, we are blessed with an excellent Peruvian restaurant in Chef Paz. Beautiful seafood dishes like ceviche and Spanish paella, perfectly smoked pork with fried yucca and rice with chicken dishes topped with flavorful sauces will transport you to warmer, sunnier climates—at least for as long as you are experiencing the delightful food at Chef Paz. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen C-viche Sabor Tropical

Cheap Eats

After over three decades of business, Conejito’s Place has stayed true to its old-school, no-frills origins—paper plates are still the go-to vessels for their well-priced items. Their steak tacos are particularly popular, and you can get four for only $6. In addition to the affordable food, they also boast inexpensive imbibements; margaritas are typically enjoyed by the pitcher. With the money you save eating here, you can afford to spend a little extra at their jukebox. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: George Webb Restaurant La Casa de Alberto Stonefire Pizza Company

Chef

It only makes sense BOM Chef winner Adam Pawlak would also take the award in the New Restaurant category for his Egg & Flour Pasta Bar. Diners of a certain age will recall sitting at the Oriental Pharmacy lunch counter. The space has been transformed into the Crossroads Collective food hall where Pawlak and his staff specialize in scratch-made pasta and locally sourced ingredients. This is comfort food of the highest order. Look for a Bay View location to open in 2020. (Blaine Schultz)

RUNNERS-UP: Brian Frakes (The Pfister Hotel) Brittany Greene (The Fitz) Gregory Leon (Amilinda) Matt Nuetzel (The Saucy Swine)

Chicken Wings

Points East Pub

Points East Pub serves up these award-winning “Jumbo first and second joint” premium chicken wings to the top the list of the city’s best. Deep fried, dipped in the PEP “famous sauce,” then grilled, these wings keep this joint jumpin’. And since lunch is only served on the weekends, orders are place at the bar, then delivered to your table. Well worth the extra effort! (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Club Garibaldi Jonny Hammers TomKen's Bar & Grill

Chinese Restaurant

WINNER: DanDan 360 E. Erie St. 414-488-8036 dandanmke.com

The expansive menu devised by chefs Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs made DanDan a Third Ward hot spot. A large part of its menu is dedicated to dim sum, dumplings and pancakes, as the Chinese American restaurant loves challenging patrons’ taste buds. Among Asian fusion classics like Kung Pao Chicken and Crab Rangoon, DanDan serves delicacies with flavors as exotic as seafood pancakes or smashed cucumbers. All the portions are large, sharing is encouraged. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Emperor of China Huan Xi Chinese Restaurant Sze Chuan Restaurant

Coffee Shop

WINNER: Colectivo Multiple locations

Colectivo is one of several local chains that have held their ground in Milwaukee against out-of-town competition. The local outfit has blanketed the city with a network of shops—some in historic buildings—offering bakery, sandwiches and beverages. The Backroom at Colectivo (2211 N. Prospect Ave.) has become an important venue for music. Colectivo operates its own Troubadour Bakery and serves Colectivo Keg Company craft beer. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Dream Lab Stone Creek Coffee Valentine Coffee Co.

Donuts

WINNER: Cranky Al’s 6901 W. North Ave 414-258-5282 crankyals.com

When Milwaukeeans want a donut, there is no reason to suffer through one that is subpar. Instead, head on over to Cranky Al’s for a fresh donut prepared with love. Whether you get a simple glazed cake donut or a Milwaukee favorite like Crueller, it’ll be the best you’ve ever had. If you go with a creative variety like the Maple Bacon Long John or the Gummy Yummy, you’ll probably be spoiled and never be able to tolerate a mundane donut again. Excellent vegan and gluten-friendly donuts are also available. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Donut Squad MKE Grebe's Bakery Holey Moley Doughnuts & Coffee

Family-Friendly Restaurant

WINNER: Saz's State House (also won Best Ribs) 5539 W. State St. 414-453-2410 sazs.com

Saz’s State House, the flagship restaurant of the similarly named Hospitality Group, is solidly anchored in the local community; they offer family accommodations and shuttle services to plays, concerts and Bucks games. Ribs are the restaurant’s signature offering: Besides the entrées featuring the award-winning baby back ribs (served with their signature sauce, as well as house-made slaw or mac and cheese), clients can order half- or full-rack ribs à la carte to complement other dishes. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Chilango Express Johnny V's Classic Cafe Meyer's Restaurant & Banquet Hall Papa Luigi's Pizza Stonefire Pizza Company

Farm-to-table Restaurant

WINNER: Odd Duck 2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-763-5881 oddduckrestaurant.com

With a changing daily menu, Odd Duck features small plates that are packed with flavor and quality. Ross Bachhuber and Melissa Buchholz opened the Bay View restaurant in 2012, creating a cozy dining experience for vegan and vegetarians, while also featuring locally sourced ingredients. Menu items can include roasted bone marrow mousse and cheese and charcuterie boards. Cocktails like the orange bourbon Manhattan and a wine list also pair well with an evening out in Bay View. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Braise Restaurant Café Corazón The Farmer's Wife Morel Parkside 23

Fish Fry

WINNER: Lakefront Brewery (also won Best Fried Cheese Curds and Best Brew Pub RUNNERS-UP: Clifford's Supper Club Kegel's Inn The Packing House Papa Luigi's Pizza Sandras On The Park The Saucy Swine The Thistle & Shamrock

French Restaurant

WINNER: Le Rêve Patisserie & Café 7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa 414-778-3333 lerevecafe.com

Le Rêve captures a bit of France with both the décor and food of an authentic French bar-restaurant. The menu is rather small but inversely proportional to the sizable portions of duck confit, croque-monsieurs and other traditional French dishes garnished with ingredients rarely found in American cuisine. To sweeten the deal further, the pâtisserie downstairs serves exceptionally soft macarons that wouldn’t be out of place in a great bakery in Paris. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro Fauntleroy MKE Pastiche at Hotel Metro

Fried Cheese Curds

WINNER: Lakefront Brewery (also won Best Fish Fry and Best Brew Pub) RUNNERS-UP: Camino Cousins Subs Crafty Cow Milwaukee Burger Company

Frozen Yogurt Shop

WINNER: Yo Mama! Multiple Locations yomamagoodness.com

In a city where frozen custard is almost considered a sacrament, a frozen yogurt place has to be pretty special to gain a loyal following. In fact, Yo Mama! isn’t only special, it’s also a lot of fun. It’s basically a DIY sundae set up—select the size cup you want, then dispense soft-serve yogurt flavors. The hardest part of the process is choosing toppings from the huge array of sundae fixings, everything from hot fudge and crushed Oreos to gummy bears and Fruity Pebbles cereal. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Daddy Yo's Frozen Yogurt My Yo My Orange Leaf Yo Factory

Gelato Shop

WINNER: Glorioso’s Italian Market 1011 E. Brady St. 414-272-0540 gloriosos.com

Glorioso’s has all you need for classic Italian cooking and even offers classes across the street. Or, simply buy it ready-made from the grocery’s dazzling deli. Imported and local artisanal products fill the shelves. Neighboring Sciortino bakery’s precious cookies are here, beside thick colorful homemade gelatos with fanciful flavors. The varieties of mushrooms and cheeses, of crackers and crotini, of pastas and wines are marvelous. My fish-loving friend adores the sardine aisle. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Cold Spoons Gelato Divino Gelato Cafe Ltd Golosi Gelato Café La Coppa

German Restaurant

WINNER: Mader’s Restaurant 1041 N. Old World Third St. 414-271-3377 madersrestaurant.com

Though options for traditional German food in Milwaukee have, alas, somewhat begun to narrow, the city still boasts some legends. Indeed, Mader’s (founded in 1902) remains the go-to place for German dining. In addition to their fine lunch and dinner fare, they also offer a Viennese Sunday Brunch, decorous artworks, the Knights Bar, the world’s largest Hummel store and even catering for your German-themed wedding or special occasion. (John Jahn)

RUNNERS-UP: The Bavarian Bierhaus Kegel's Inn Wegner's St. Martins Inn

Gluten-Free/Friendly Restaurant

WINNER: Beans & Barley (also won Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant) 1901 E. North Ave. 414-278-7878 beansandbarley.com

Home to vegan and vegetarian dishes, Beans & Barley provides fresh food and perfect little gifts. Established in 1973, the restaurant has grown from one location to two, with a menu that sources all local ingredients. From the farmers omelet for breakfast, to the walnut burger for dinner, the restaurant serves tasty dishes. Beyond their cafe menu, Beans & Barley also has a fresh deli and a market with beer, cheese and wine. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Blooming Lotus Bakery Café Manna the cheel Lazy Susan MKE

Gourmet Restaurant

WINNER: Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro (also won Best Romantic Restaurant) 313 E. Newberry Blvd. 414-962-6300 bartolottas.com

In addition to Best of Milwaukee, the awards are many for this restaurant in a pavilion overlooking Lake Michigan. Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro has been a Wine Spectator Award winner since 1998, with an exclusive all-French wine list. In addition, executive chef Adam Siegel was named James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2008. There’s also the Distinguished Restaurants of North America Award for fine dining excellence in the U.S. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Odd Duck The Original Sanford

Greek Restaurant

WINNER: Oakland Gyros Multiple locations

One of Milwaukee's favorite counter-service restaurants offers gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The leg of lamb combo features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad. Several years ago, the popular place in the UWM neighborhood expanded to the city’s South Side. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Apollo Café Cosmos Cafe Ouzo Cafe

Hot Dog

Photo credit: Evan Casey Vanguard's Duck BLT Sausage

With so many options for late-night entertainment in this town, quality late-night eats are a must. Vanguard more than cuts the mustard: Their sausages are house-made and sure to please the palates of those seeking traditional bratwurst flavors, adventurous eaters on the hunt for bold spices and vegan visitors. The menu also offers regional topping options by the city—enjoy the meat of your choice and explore how other parts of the country like their hot dogs. (Anastasia Skiarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Dr. Dawg Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs Portillo's Hot Dogs

Hotel Restaurant

WINNER: Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., in the Pfister Hotel 414-298-3131 masonstreetgrill.com

Now in its 12th year of operation, Mason Street Grill sets itself apart given that it’s a part of the Pfister Hotel. Under the direction of chef Heskeith Flavien, the Grill is renowned for its steaks. But there’s so much more on the menu, starting with the Chef’s Table. Diners can sit “court-side” and watch all the kitchen action eating from a themed menu that rotates every eight weeks. And in summer, the outdoor patio lets you watch city life as you drink and dine. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: The Fitz (Ambassador Hotel) Stella Van Buren (The Westin Milwaukee) Tre Rivali (Kimpton Journeyman)

Ice Cream/Frozen Custard Stand

WINNER: Kopp's Frozen Custard (also won Best Burger) RUNNERS-UP: Gilles Frozen Custard Leon's Frozen Custard Purple Door Ice Cream

Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

WINNER: Cafe India (also won Best Buffet) RUNNERS-UP: India Garden Maharaja Taste of India

Irish Restaurant

WINNER: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub 1234 N. Astor St. 414-272-5273 countyclare-inn.com

In the best sense, this comforting place is Irish Fest all year round. It’s authentic in hospitality as well as food, drink and music. Everyone’s invited. The bar is cozy, and the casual restaurant resembles a parlor. Traditional Irish dishes include the delicious root soup. It’s also up-to-date. You can eat vegetarian, vegan, gluten free or dairy free. For drinks, along with Guinness and Irish whiskey, the chef’s Bloody Mary is a specialty. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: McBob's Pub & Grill Mo's Irish Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

Italian Restaurant

WINNER: Tenuta’s 2995 S. Clement Ave. 414-431-1014 tenutasitalian.com

Tenuta's traditional Southern Italian food is well prepared, as if made in a kitchen that has held tight to tradition. The presentation, however, is very contemporary. Quality starts with freshness, which brings not only the best flavors from the familiar ingredients, but also the richest colors as well. Emphasis is on pasta dishes and pizza. An extensive wine list is available. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Balistreri's Bluemound Inn Capri di Nuovo Papa Luigi's Pizza SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

Japanese Restaurant

WINNER: Fujiyama Multiple Locations fujiyamamilwaukee.com

For some 15 years, Fujiyama has been a popular stop for Japanese food aficionados in Milwaukee. Both locations—one in West Allis and one in Brookfield—feature long lists of excellent sushi, sashimi and maki rolls, but the West Allis location also has really fun hibachi tables. It’s always a pleasure to see your food prepared by skilled chefs who can provide a show at the same time. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Hungry Sumo Koi Japanese Cuisine Kyoto

Jewish/Kosher-Style Restaurant

WINNER: Benji’s Deli Multiple locations benjisdeliandrestaurant.com

It’s like a neighborhood spot in Brooklyn with a lunch counter and tables and brimming plates of corned beef and pastrami. There are steaming bowls of chicken soup and borscht, matzoh balls, eggs scrambled with matzoh and—ah!—the brisket melt. And if none of this works for you, they have a selection of burgers and salads. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Ferrente’s CafA B Data at the JCC Jake's Deli North

Kitchen Open After 10 p.m.

WINNER: The Vanguard (also won Best Hot Dog) RUNNERS-UP: Balistreri's Bluemound Inn Camino Goodkind

Korean Restaurant

WINNER: Char’d 222 E. Erie St. 414-885-2611 chardmke.com

The food served in the airy and cozy Third Ward dining space of Char’d is upscale, authentic Korean food “re-interpreted” by Korean chef Yosub Yoon. Many entries on the menu can be surprising, such as the PB&J Old-Fashioned and KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) wings. Kimchi, ssam sauce and grilled meat are staples of the menu, often accompanied with vegetables such as radish. Chard’ operates as a café during the day, but the full menu and drinks are available for dinner, with a traditional Korean fare every Sunday. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Merge Seoul Restaurant Stone Bowl Grill

Louisiana/Southern Restaurant

WINNER: Maxie's (also won Best Soul Food) RUNNERS-UP: Crawdaddy's Roadhouse Crawdaddy's on Greenfield Nino's Southern Sides

Mediterranean Restaurant

WINNER: Casablanca (also won Best Middle Eastern Restaurant) Multiple locations

In the classic Humphrey Bogart film Casablanca, everyone goes to Rick's. In Milwaukee, everyone who loves falafel, shish-kabob, hummus and the foods of the Near East goes to Casablanca. The weekday and Sunday lunch buffets offer a tantalizing array of vegetarian delights (meat is optional). The menu includes much of what's on the buffet table, plus more meat dishes. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Apollo Cafe Mistral Shahrazad Persian/Middle Eastern Cuisine Tre Rivali

Mexican Restaurant

WINNER: Café Corazón (also won Best Burrito) RUNNERS-UP: BelAir Cantina Botanas Restaurant Chilango Express

Middle Eastern Restaurant

WINNER: Casablanca (also won Best Mediterranean Restaurant) RUNNERS-UP: Damascus Gate Restaurant Shahrazad Persian/Middle Eastern Cuisine Shawarma House

New Restaurant (Opened In 2019)

WINNER: Egg & Flour Pasta Bar (Chef Adam Pawlak also won Best Chef) RUNNERS-UP: Ca’Lucchenzo Orenda Cafe Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Outdoor Dining

WINNER: Barnacle Bud’s 1955 S. Hilbert St. 414-481-9974 barnaclebuds.com

The fact it is tricky to find is part of the adventure. You’re sort of docked among the boats docked along the Kinnickinnic River where it widens to become Lake Michigan. The setting is unusual enough to take me places. Mostly, I imagine myself at some European waterfront. You’ll have your own dream spot, I’m sure. The food is good, too. My friends are crazy for the fish tacos. I love the mussels with garlic bread toast. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Ambassador Hotel Milwaukee Palmer's Steakhouse VIEW MKE

Pizzeria—Deep Dish

WINNER: Pizza Man Multiple Locations pizzamanwi.com

If a Milwaukee-style, cracker-thin-crust pizza is something you only tolerate because you are in Milwaukee and you yearn for a trip to Chicago for a fantastic deep-dish pizza, it’s time to consider a third option. On Monday’s, Pizza Man serves up their best version of a traditional, delicious, deep-dish pizza. They make only so many of them in a day, and they do take longer to bake, so don’t wait until later in the evening to stop in. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Capri di Nuovo Falbo Bros Pizzeria Fixture Pizza Pub Rosati's Pizza

Pizzeria—Thin Crust

WINNERS: Zaffiro’s Pizza 1724 N Farwell Ave 414-289-8776 zaffirospizza.com

Zaffiro’s is the real deal when it comes to traditional Milwaukee-style, cracker-thin pizza. Dating all the way back to the early days of pizza in Milwaukee, the Zaffiro brothers opened a bar on the lower East Side in the 1950s where they also served pizza. As word of their awesome pizza spread, they added more space for dining, and they established Zaffiro’s as a go-to place for local ’za. Still family owned today, it is among the last remaining of these nostalgic pizza joints that used to be commonplace in Milwaukee. If you’ve only had Zaffiro’s in a Marcus Cinema franchise location, do yourself a favor and check out the original. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante Capri di Nuovo Papa Luigi's Pizza Pizza Man

Pizzeria—Wood-fired Oven

WINNER: Santino’s Little Italy 352 E. Stewart St. 414-897-7367 santinoslittleitaly.com

Sophia Loren is usually behind the bar—not filling wine glasses, but on the big screen via vintage movies. The music, purring at conversation level, suggests that same mid-century era. Pizza occupies a big slice of the menu. Santino’s insists on the finest Italian flour and cheeses. The crust is medium thin, almost airy, lightly toasted and oven singed outside but soft as homemade bread within. Some 16 varieties are on the menu, including a marvelous Greek pizza with artichokes, feta, mozzarella and Kalamata olives; a European chicken with fried potatoes, chicken and mozzarella; a vegetarian with seasonal vegetables; and the Deluxe with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, onion, black olives and green bell pepper. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Place To Eat Alone

Photo credit: Ian Freimuth

WINNER: Milwaukee Public Market 400 N. Water Street 414-336-1111 milwaukeepublicmarket.org

It has been suggested that this category is a melancholy one, but anyone who enjoys a meal with a book can certainly appreciate the allure of the Milwaukee Public Market. Often, the biggest challenge is which of the dozen or so vendors to choose. Once that is taken care of, head upstairs to the northeast tables for privacy, or if you are more inclined to people-watching, try the main area. Several vendors also office bar and table service. (Blaine Schultz)

RUNNERS-UP: Beans & Barley Beerline Cafe Crossroads Collective

Ramen

WINNER: Red Light Ramen 1749 N. Farwell Ave. 414-837-5107 redlightramen.com

Tucked beneath the ground level of the lower East Side is a small, one-room restaurant. Seemingly hidden away from the rest of the world, this establishment grew from a one-food pop-up into a full-fledged eatery. In addition to traditional ramen offerings (including umami-inspiring pork, chicken and vegetarian mushroom options), this little red room serves sake, slushie cocktails, fusion appetizers and desserts. The food is flavorful and satisfying, the drinks pack a pleasant punch and, given the space’s coziness, service is uniquely attentive. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Easy Tyger Kawa Ramen and Sushi Tochi Ramen

Restaurant Open On Christmas Day

WINNER: The Packing House 900 E. Layton Ave. 414-483-5054 packinghousemke.com

Ralphie and his family settled for Chinese food in A Christmas Story—and that’s after the holiday turkey went up in flames. Chinese remains a popular option, but Milwaukeeans celebrate the holidays at The Packing House, which stays open on Christmas Day, making the special day all the more relaxing and enjoyable for those entertaining out. The Packing House is your “northern Wisconsin supper club” right here in the city, complete with a relish tray served alongside the entrées. Now that’s a reason to celebrate! (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Emperor of China Huan Xi Chinese Restaurant Maharaja Zaffiro's North Shore

Restaurant Service

First Place in the Supper Club & Steakhouse categories: Five O'Clock Steakhouse

With its retro décor, the Five O’Clock Steakhouse offers a unique dining experience. Diners order at the bar while enjoying a pre-meal drink. When they arrive at their table, their salad will be waiting for them, along with fresh sourdough bread and a full relish tray. Though the menu offers seafood, lamb and pork, the steaks are the obvious no-brainer here. They’re cooked on high heat, so even the rarest orders develop a phenomenal char that seals in the juices, then topped with butter sautéed mushrooms. (Morton Shlabotnik)

RUNNERS-UP: Balzac Birch + Butcher Eddie Martini's Palmer's Steakhouse The Fitz (Ambassador Hotel)

Restaurant With A View

WINNER: Harbor House 550 N. Harbor Drive 414-395-4900 bartolottas.com/harbor-house

It seems fitting that some of the best seafood in Milwaukee can be found in a restaurant that is located on the shores of one of the biggest lakes in the world. The ever-changing moods of Lake Michigan creates a lovely backdrop to feast on the freshest seafood available, in our midwestern state. When you’re seated with that beautiful lake view and are savoring perfectly prepared oysters or working your way through a whole lobster, it’s almost possible to believe you’re in Maine instead of Milwaukee. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro Bass Bay Brewhouse Café Benelux VIEW MKE

Ribs

WINNER: Saz's State House (also won Best Family-Friendly Restaurant) RUNNERS-UP: Carson's Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue Double B's BBQ Restaurant Palmer's Steakhouse

Romantic Restaurant

WINNER: Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro (also won Best Gourmet Restaurant) RUNNERS-UP: Balzac Palmer's Steakhouse SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

Sandwich

WINNER: Cousins Subs Multiple locations cousinssubs.com

Think of a “sub sandwich in Milwaukee” and Cousins immediately comes to mind, as evidenced by the voters who rated it the Best of Milwaukee. When cousins Bill Specht and Jim Sheppard founded the company in 1972, they wanted to bring their favorite sub sandwich from the East Coast. And where else to start with but that delicious fresh bread? (Think the oft said slogan, “Better Bread. Better Subs”) The rest, of course, is history. But what a delicious history it is. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop The Original Suburpia Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli

Seafood Restaurant

WINNER: St. Paul’s Fish Company Multiple locations stpaulfish.com

Tim Collins founded St. Paul’s Fish Company in 2005 with two locations: The Public Market in downtown Milwaukee and The Cannery in Mequon. And our readers agree that this is the place to go for seafood—and plenty of it. If you’re looking for something seaworthy, then St. Paul’s Fish Company will have it, from Oysters Rockefeller and Smoked Salmon on a Stick to a cod fry in Schlitz beer batter to Rainbow Trout from Plymouth Springs right here in Wisconsin. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Harbor House Mitchell’s Fish Market Third Coast Provisions

Soul Food

WINNER: Maxie's (also won Best Louisiana-Southern Restaurant) RUNNERS-UP: Daddy's Soul Food & Grille Mr Perkins Family Restaurant Nino's Southern Sides Tandem

Soups

WINNER: Soup Bros. 209 W. Florida St. 414-270-1040

The service has attitude, the storefront is filled with miscellaneous knickknacks and doodads. It’s like visiting grandma’s house. And there’s no website. And there’s many soups. The cheddar and Bermuda onion seems the paradigm—extra-sharp cheddar melting along fresh, crushed black pepper and green onion pieces, the whole achieving that ideal creaminess to wade through toward stomach coating contentment. (Todd Lazarski)

RUNNERS-UP: Soup House Inc Soup Market Soup Otzie's

Steakhouse

WINNER: Five O'Clock Steakhouse (also won Best Supper Club and Best Restaurant Service) RUNNERS-UP: Carnevor Mr. B's - A Bartolotta Steakhouse Palmer's Steakhouse

Street Food Vendor

WINNER: Funky Fresh Spring Rolls 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

At Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, spring rolls become a blank slate of unique culinary expression. That is to say, Funky Fresh doesn’t serve the kind of deep-fried fingerlings one might find at Asian American buffets. For starters, the spring rolls here are far lengthier and grilled in oils high in polyunsaturated fat. Secondly, the fillings are imaginative and nutritional beyond the standard ground pork, cabbage and carrot combination. (Jamie Lee Rake)

RUNNERS-UP: Foxfire Food Truck Juniors Smoked BBQ Mazorca Tacos

Supper Club

WINNER: Five O'Clock Steakhouse (also won Best Steakhouse and Best Restaurant Service)) RUNNERS-UP: Joey Gerard's - A Bartolotta Supper Club The Packing House Palmer's Steakhouse

Sushi

WINNER: Screaming Tuna Multiple locations screamingtuna.com

Say “sushi” and we think raw fish. It’s actually vinegared rice with accompaniments like the raw fish. But at Screaming Tuna, readers like it all, including Sashimi (raw fish by itself), Nigiri (raw fish over that vinegared pressed rice) and Mako (a wrap or roll). Screaming Tuna has it all, from fusion to gluten-free and even vegetarian. And the Bottomless Mimosa Brunch even includes breakfast sushi, in addition to the classic fare. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Hungry Sumo Kyoto Japanese Restaurant Rice N Roll Bistro

Taco

WINNER: BelAir Cantina RUNNERS-UP: Café Corazón Chilango Express Mazorca Tacos

Tapas (Small Plates)

WINNER: La Merenda 125 E. National Ave. 414-389-0125 lamerenda125.com

Open since 2007, La Merenda took the lead in introducing tapas with an international flair to Milwaukee. Despite the global dimension, the ever-evolving menu is locally sourced as much as possible. Recent years have seen the addition of a lovely enclosed patio for dining in the warm months. La Merenda remains as popular as ever. Reservations for the evening are a must. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Movida Odd Duck VIEW MKE

Thai Restaurant

WINNER: Thai-namite Multiple locations thai-namite.com

Thai-namite packs flavor and spice in every bite. Having opened on Brady street almost 10 years ago, the restaurant has now expanded to the Public Market and Wauwatosa. The chef recommendations feature volcano chicken, andaman karee and red snapper along with the Thai-namite curry with beef with onion, coconut milk, potato and other delicious ingredients. The menu expands on Maki and sushi, featuring the Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee rolls. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Bangkok House Restaurant EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine Kim's Thai Restaurant Singha Thai Restaurant

Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

WINNER: Café Manna 3815 N. Brookfield Road 262-790-2340 cafemanna.com

One shouldn’t have to pick between healthy or tasty! That is why Café Manna, one of the first 100% vegetarian restaurants in the area, strives to serve top-quality, healthy food enjoyable by everyone, including patrons with medical or ethical diet restrictions. As such, the menu includes a large number of gluten-free, vegan and raw foods. One motto: “Fresh, yummy and good for you!” Soups, salads and vegetables are staples of the menu, but Manna also creates house-made sorbets, carrot cakes and vegan, creamy, chocolate avocado truffles. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Beerline Cafe Celesta Strange Town Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

WINNER: Beans & Barley (also won Best Gluten-Free/Friendly Restaurant) RUNNERS-UP: Beerline Cafe Café Manna Celesta Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Vietnamese Restaurant

WINNER: Huế Multiple locations huerestaurants.com

Huế Vietnamese Restaurant’s two locations (2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and 6519 W. North Ave.) offer delicious food from not only Vietnam but its neighbors as well in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. Novices to Southeast Asian fare need not worry; wait staff is well-informed, and the menu is quite explicative. Pick and choose from a large variety of dishes, though I’d suggest at least one item from Vietnam should be ordered. (John Jahn)

RUNNERS-UP: Mekong Cafe Pho Viet Vientiane Noodle Shop

Wine List

WINNER: Balzac 1617 N. Arlington Place 414-755-0099 balzacwinebar.com

I had the most delicious glass of red wine there the other night. I’ve no idea what it was. I’ve learned to trust that whatever the warm, brilliant staff brings me will be perfect for my palate and pocketbook. I’m lucky to live within waving distance. It’s my ideal spot for any kind of conversation. The décor is simple and handsome. The wine is so lovely you can make a glass last a good hour. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: Giggly Champagne & Wine Bar (Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel) Palmer's Steakhouse SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

