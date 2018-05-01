Salads in the Bag

It’s expensive to eat lunch out on workdays—but brown bagging it? That gets tiresome soon enough.

London chefs Naomi Twigden and Anna Pinder suggest some 150 alternatives in their new book, Lunchbox Salads.

They present recipes for delicious and healthy looking lunches. How about that tuna steak and sweet potato-noodle combo? Most of their dishes are definable as salads, but many don’t contain a speck of lettuce.

There are also recipes for salad dressings.

Packing instructions are included so as to avoid a soggy brown bag.

