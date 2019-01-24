Saz's State House Premieres Brand New Brunch Menu

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand Chicken & Waffles × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Saz's State House has leveled up with a brand-new brunch menu and more time to get down with Milwaukee's favorite pastime. The historic restaurant is now serving brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

"We wanted this menu to mirror the adjustments we've made to our regular menu, boosting some flavor profiles and elevating the brunch experience a bit,” said Jason Cornelius, General Manager of Saz’s State House Restaurant. “Our customers help drive the creation of every new menu we introduce, and we're so excited to share this one with them after months and months of testing and tweaking things!"

To create this new menu, the Saz’s culinary team huddled up and experimented for months, carefully considering customer feedback and requests, to create something extraordinarily delicious and fit to be the best brunch this side of Lake Michigan.

The result is a brand-new take on the tried and true brunch. While the restaurant has offered a popular Sunday brunch buffet for years, Cornelius and company decided that it was time to take it to the next level. The new menu features standard brunch items like omelets and eggs benedict, but also some Saz's twists with showstoppers such as Crème Brûlée French Toast, Barbacoa Skillet, house-smoked Pastrami Hash and an Andouille Benedict.

Always committed to using the freshest local ingredients, including cage-free eggs sourced from local area small family farms as well as butter, cheese, meat and maple syrup all hailing from our great state, Saz’s continues to think and act Milwaukee, supporting its reputation as a staple of the local restaurant scene since 1976.

