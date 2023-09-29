September 2023 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo: Archie's Flat Top The Archie burger The Archie burger

Fans of smash burgers—burgers formed into thin patties on the grill—might want to check out Archie’s Flat Top, 6922 W. Becher St. The latest venture of Mark Lutz of West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, Becher Meats, The Bake Sale and Station No. 6, Archie’s will feature smash burgers and beer. They share the space with Scratch Ice Cream, so guests can enjoy a scoop of ice cream or a shake with their burgers.

For 65 years, Maria’s Pizza (5025 W. Forest Home Ave.) was known for slightly misshapen thin crust pizzas and a hodgepodge of signage and religious art in the dining area. Maria’s, which closed last summer, will reopen later this year under the helm of restaurateurs Brian and Jenny Francis. They have the original recipes and will eventually revive the unique dining experience that made Maria’s a beloved establishment.

La Bodega, serving premium Latin coffee and traditional light food such as bakery and sandwiches, opened at 731 W. Historic Mitchell St. In addition to hot coffee and cold brews, customers can enjoy tea and smoothies. Aqua fresca is coming soon.

× Expand Photo via Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken on Ogden Dave's Hot Chicken on Ogden

Dave's Hot Chicken will open a location at North 124th Street and West Capitol Drive, in Wauwatosa. The restaurant chain is known for Nashville-style hot chicken. They currently have six locations in Wisconsin, including one in Milwaukee at 544 E. Ogden Ave., Ste. 200.

Lush Popcorn recently hosted a grand opening celebration of their new Riverwest location, 920 E. Locust St. The new space will feature a retail component for their specialty popcorn that’s available in creative flavors like Chipotle Cheddar, Cookies-N-Cream and Maple Bourbon Bacon. The space will also have lemonade, a tasting room, cocktails, snacks and a production area. The brother and sister team of Marcia and Marc Taylor launched Lush Popcorn in 2014. They plan to also stay at the vendor stall they’ve had at Sherman Phoenix since 2018.

The Noodles & Company fast-casual restaurant chain opened a new location Sept. 27 in Lake Country, at 1312 E Geneva St., Ste. B., Delafield. The restaurant is known for globally inspired noodle dishes and salads made fresh to order.

The second phase of Potawatomi Casino Hotel’s $190 million renovations includes Street Eatz, a new bar and restaurant that has been designed with a New York graffiti décor theme. The menu features barbecue, brats and street tacos, along with a “bar truck” that will serve slushy cocktails and an assortment of beers.

× Expand Photo: Avli - avli.us Avli exterior Avli

Avli, a Chicago-based Greek inspired restaurant, made its Milwaukee debut in the Brewer's Hill neighborhood at 1818 N. Hubbard St. Among Avli’s investors is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Avli, featuring a stunning patio view of the Milwaukee skyline, has a menu of Greek cuisine favorites such as spanakopita (spinach pie), along with an entrée featuring kataifi prawns artistically wound in threads of crisp filo, topped with seasoned aioli.

This and That

Photo: Cubanitas - getbianchini.com Mayor Cavalier Johnson at Cubanitas Mayor Cavalier Johnson presents a proclamation at Cubanitas

Cubanitas (locations in Milwaukee and Oak Creek), the first restaurant dedicated to Cuban cuisine to open in Milwaukee, celebrated its 20th anniversary Sept. 14-16. Menu items such as plantains, marinated meats and the popular mojo sauce have become customer favorites. (Watch for a feature about Cubanitas in an upcoming Eat/Drink column).

The Lowlands Group’s chief operating officer, Ileana Rivera, was inducted into the Knighthood of the Brewers’ Paddle. An enthronement ceremony took place Sept. 2 in the historic Brewer’s House at La Grand-Place in Brussels, Belgium. Rivera was recognized for being a true Belgian bier ambassador in the United States.

The ceremony was part of Belgian Bier Weekend, a three-day festival honoring St. Arnold, the patron saint of brewing. The Knighthood of the Brewers’ Paddle/Belgian Brewers Guild has roots dating back to the 13th century. Rivera is the second Honorary Knight at the Lowlands Group; Lowlands CEO Eric Wagner was knighted in 2012.

The Bartolotta Restaurants is moving out of its longtime headquarters at 520 W. McKinley Ave. to accommodate the construction schedule of the new Milwaukee Public Museum building. The Bartolotta Restaurants’ new headquarters is 234 W. Florida Street in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

In addition, The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant on the shores of Nagawicka Lake, is now accepting wedding and event bookings for May 1, 2024 and later.

AJ Bombers (1247 N. Water St.) debuted its Burger Bar and a la carte catering, and the return of happy hour and a new weekly music bingo. The Burger Bar features all the fixings for custom burgers. The a la carte offerings include all things chicken—wings, tenders and buffalo chicken eggrolls, along with tater tots and more.

Closures

Triciclo Pero, the Peruvian restaurant located at 3801 W. Vliet St., closed in early September. The business began in 2017 as a food cart. The owners opened the brick-and-mortar location in 2019.