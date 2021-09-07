Shahrazad Restaurant Is Moving to a New Location

× Expand Photo credit: Melissa Johnston Mohammad Khatibi, owner of Shahrazad

Shahrazad Restaurant, the popular Persian and Middle Eastern eatery at 2847 N. Oakland Ave., is moving a short distance away into the former The Halal Guys spot, 3133 N. Oakland Ave. The Halal Guys closed during this past year.

Open since 1993, Shahrazad has been owned and operated for the past 15 years by Mohammad Khatibi. The restaurant will temporarily close as they move to their new location during September. Shahrazad is expected to reopen at its new home in early October and will continue to feature many of their wonderful Palestinian and Persian favorites.

In their new building, Shahrazad will have two fast-food chain giants as neighbors, Jimmy John’s and Domino’s pizza, but Shahrazad will offer full service, sit-down dining. Hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit shahrazadrestaurant.com.