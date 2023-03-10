Sur La Table Returns to Bayshore

× Expand Photo: Sur la Table - surlatable.com A dutch oven from Sur la Table A dutch oven from Sur la Table

Sur La Table, the popular retail chain offering cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, small appliances, and cooking classes, has reopened its location at 480 W. Northshore Drive at Bayshore, in Glendale.

Sur La Table closed nearly half of its stores, including the Bayshore location, during the COVID-19 pandemic. After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and a restructuring process under new corporate ownership of Marquee Brands and CSC Generation, Sur La Table reopened in the Milwaukee area.

Jason Spivey, manager of the Bayshore store, says the restructuring allows Sur La Table to reopen in areas they were previously located, and open a few new locations nationwide.

The unique kitchen supplies, gadgets and classes are back, along with some familiar faces. Chef instructor Alicia McQuade is again leading the cooking classes. Retail associate and assistant kitchen instructor Chad Kemp had previously worked at Sur La Table - Bayshore. “We’re just so excited to be back,” says Kemp.

Sur La Table is stocked with stylish dinnerware and barware, along with spring and Easter-themed table linens for the upcoming holiday. A wide selection of bakeware includes Sur La Table’s own line of products such as sheet pans, along with Le Creuset brand Dutch ovens and enameled cast. They carry familiar names like Anchor Hocking and Lodge cast iron. Kemp says Sur La Table stocks various price points for everyone.

Small appliances include countertop ovens, toasters, waffle makers, blenders, food processors, stand mixers, waffle irons and espresso makers. Brands range from Cuisinart to the higher-end Breville.

The Fun Stuff

“We’re known for gadgets,” says Spivey. Near the back of the store are two island displays of Sur La Table brand gadgets such as spatulas and basting brushes, along with racks of common and unusual kitchen tools. There are garlic presses and also a garlic roller, a silicone tube in which garlic cloves are placed to remove the thin skin from the clove. For those that prefer to not crush garlic with a press, the stainless steel garlic rocker also accomplishes the task.

Tired of having no place to put your butter knife without smearing butter or mayonnaise on the counter? The standing butter knife, with a flat weight at the bottom of the handle, automatically stands up when not in use.

A wall of assorted chef knives features Asian and Western knives. Sur La Table also has a knife sharpening service.

Sur La Table carries the Epicurean line of cutting boards, crafted from recycled skateboard ramps, made in Superior, Wis. There are also crepe scrapers, bamboo steamers and gnocchi paddles. “We encourage customers to play and touch. It’s like Disneyland for adults,” Kemp says.

Food items include Sur La Table’s doughnut, blondie bar, pancake, waffle, lemon blueberry bread and crepe mixes. Spices and seasonings include vanilla beans from Madagascar. They also have sauces, infused olive oils and savory snacks.

Cooking Classes Take Foodies Around the World

McQuade is a third-generation baker; her grandfather owned a bakery in Spring Green, Wis. until last year, when he turned 90. “And my dad taught me everything I know,” she says. “I started cooking and baking when I was 5.”

McQuade studied culinary arts at Fox Valley Technical College, in Appleton, Wis., and has won competitions. “There’s genuinely nothing I love more than sharing my love of food with people. This is the perfect opportunity to do that.”

March and April cooking classes explore cuisines of the world through Great British Baking, Little Italy, Thai Kitchen, Greek Isles Getaway and Latin American Steakhouse. Baking Basis classes teach attendees how to perfect pie dough, pasta, French eclairs and puff pastry. Most classes on the schedule are $89.

Family fun classes allow parents and kids to cook together. Kid’s 4- or 5-Day Summer Series camps for kids and teens offer instruction on kitchen safety, how-to techniques, basic food prep and more. Two of the classes focus on baking and one covers savory cooking. The 4-Day kids’ classes are $239 and the 5-Day class is $299. The class structure and recipe packets are put together by Marquee Brands and are consistent nationwide.

For more information, visit surlatable.com.