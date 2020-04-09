Take a Virtual Cocktail Lesson from MobCraft and Great Lakes Distillery and Their New Boilermaker Series

× Expand Photo courtesy MobCraft Beer

MobCraft Beer and Great Lakes Distillery are teaming up again to host a weekly virtual boilermaker class featuring a cocktail made with a Great Lakes Distillery spirit and a MobCraft beer. Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., MobCraft and Great Lakes will go live on Instagram to talk about that week’s boilermaker. A new boilermaker will be announced every Friday and sold through the following Thursday. The kits will range in price (depending on the liquor and beer used as ingredients) from $40-$52. The boilermaker kit can be purchased on Great Lakes Distillery’s new online store or by stopping in the distillery between 12 - 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Anyone can participate in the boilermaker lesson through Instagram: both Great Lakes and MobCraft will be live at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Those who purchase the boilermaker kit from Great Lakes Distillery will also receive a code for a Zoom room so they can ask questions and interact with reps from both Great Lakes Distillery and MobCraft.