The Alice (in Wonderland) Cocktail Experience Opens June 8

× Expand Photo: explorehidden.com The Alice Cocktail Experience The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Milwaukeeans will be able to paint roses red and fall down a rabbit hole of whimsical curiosity at The Alice Cocktail Experience, a traveling pop-up event inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland—with a modern, boozy twist. This 90-minute alternate reality adventure opens June 8 and runs through Aug. 7 at The Brown Bottle, 221 W. Galena St. Tickets are $45 and include a welcome drink, two bespoke cocktails and an “Eat Me” cupcake or cookie.

Guests will be able to create their own liquid concoctions as The Mad Hatter looks on. Then dive through the looking glass into the fantasy world and play croquet with flamingos, paint roses red and devour the “Eat Me” cake. Just like Alice, guests will be asked to solve puzzles and answer riddles. Guests’ answers will unlock all of the ingredients to create their cocktails.

The creative team behind Explore Hidden has blended the worlds of Lewis Carroll with theatrics to bring the interactive experience to cities throughout the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom. Shelley Allen from Hidden Media Network says they wanted to create an immersive adventure that is engaging, with beautiful surroundings and aesthetics designed to make guests feel like they are really immersed in Wonderland. Live actors will bring the characters from Wonderland to life and guide people through the adventure.

Allen notes the cocktails are unique to each city and are a surprise. “In the past, we have served Jam Tart shots, Peach Cream shots and an Alice Martini, similar to a porn star martini with a frothy top.”

The Alice Cocktail Experience is Hidden Media’s first event in Wisconsin. “We're so excited to bring the beautiful Alice Cocktail Experience to the people of Milwaukee!” Allen says.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit explorehidden.com/event/details/the-alice-an-immersive-cocktail-experience-milwaukee-1550775.