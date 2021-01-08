The Big Cheese Boasts Aged Cheddars ‘So Mature They’ve Gone Through Graduate School’

Photo via Facebook / The Big Cheese Co.

Josh Gentine is no stranger to cheese. As part of the family that owns Plymouth, Wis.-based Sargento Foods, Gentine said he ate “tons” of cheese and has fond memories of playing hide-and-go seek in the Sargento factory while growing up. With cheese in his DNA, he decided to form his own company, The Big Cheese, specializing in 12 to 15-year aged sharp cheddar.

Gentine has always been an entrepreneur. While living in Milwaukee for seven years, he co-founded Cholive, a business that offered olive-shapes chocolate truffle cocktail garnish; and Press Cocktail Soda, a line of flavored tonic water (different than Press alcohol seltzer that’s currently on the market).

“Like my grandfather, when I find opportunities, I go after them,” Gentine says. “I was introduced to a gentleman who had some phenomenal 12 to 15 year aged sharp cheddar. I decided that this was a great opportunity to start a cheese company.”

Gentine launched The Big Cheese in mid-November. Along with offering a specialty extra-sharp aged cheddar, he wanted to apply a sense of humor and a personality to cheese—playful puns like “This cheese is so mature it’s been through graduate school . . .” dot the website. “Cheese is such an iconic product. I wanted to turn it on its head a little in terms of how it’s presented to consumers,” he says. “I wanted the name and brand to reflect a big personality and a big flavor. And everybody knows a Big Cheese in their life.”

It’s uncommon to find cheddar that’s been aged more than 12 years, Gentine states.

“Cheddar doesn’t need to be aged, and a lot of stuff out there is not aged. But cheese is very similar to wine. It’s a living product and the longer it ages, the sharper it gets.”

Cheese with Bite

He further explains that when you taste cheddar aged one year compared to 10 years, there’s a completely different flavor profile. “Aged cheese has got a lot more bite to it because it’s breaking down and evolving. That’s what give it its unique flavor profile.”

The Big Cheese currently has white or yellow cheddar available in 2.5, 5 or 40-pound blocks. Yes, 40 pounds. “Cheese is sold on the open market as 40-pound blocks. I wanted to sell it in its real form,” Gentine says. “I wanted to have it up there because it’s a conversation starter – 40 pounds of cheese!”

Gentine recommends pairing The Big Cheese extra-sharp aged cheddar with most wines, flavorful beer such as IPAs, and crackers. He also said it makes a great macaroni and cheese and can be used in many recipes. Gentine works with master cheesemakers around the state and with the Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Association to keep the product uniquely Wisconsin.

“The Big Cheese applies to a lot of things, like the Super Bowl—The Big Game— or Father’s Day —The Big Cheese at home being Dad. There are a lot of occasions where the name and humor lends itself to a cheese holiday,” Gentine concludes. “The response we’ve gotten has been really great. We have a unique angle in the cheese industry and we’re going to develop the product portfolio in 2021.” The Big Cheese aged cheddar can be ordered online at thebigcheese.com. Retail distribution updates will be posted on Instagram and Facebook.