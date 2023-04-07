The Rise of Bittercube Cocktail Bitters

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bittercube Bittercube Bar Bittercube Bar

I got the news in Chicago from a master sommelier.

“Do you know about this new cocktail bitters company? They make their bitters using raw botanicals. No extracts. No flavorings. And they don’t make all of their bitters by infusing neutral spirits with a single ingredient. They create distinctive bitters by infusing brandy, rum and whiskey with a variety of ingredients. They’re called Bittercube, and they make their bitters in Milwaukee.”

That was more than 10 years ago. Since then, Bittercube has exploded nationally.

What exactly are cocktail bitters? And why is the quality of Bittercube worth looking for at their new shop in the North Avenue Market? Those are among the questions I asked Ira Koplowitz, the proprietor of Bittercube, and Brandon Reyes, Bittercube’s general manager.

What Makes Bittercube Worth Your While?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bittercube Bittercube bitters Bittercube bitters

How do you describe cocktail bitters to people who don't know what they are?

B.R.: We think of bitters as liquid spice blends, used for seasoning cocktails in a sense. Having a selection of different varieties of bitters can allow the drink maker to add, amplify, compliment and contrast certain flavors in a beverage.

I.K.: Bitters are liquid spice. Think of them as the spice rack for your home bar. Use them liberally, use them daily!

What is the origin story of Bittercube?

I.K.: Bittercube was founded in the fall of 2009, by myself and Nick Kosevich. We both worked at respected cocktail bars, Nick at Town Talk Diner in Minneapolis and myself at The Violet Hour in Chicago. We were creating bitters at the bars we worked at and saw an opportunity in the growing craft cocktail scene.

The two of us uprooted our lives and moved to Milwaukee to start Bittercube. We had little to no business experience but quickly made a name for ourselves by throwing kickass cocktail events around the city, and developing a lineup of bitters that would quickly put us on the national map. Within two years of forming the company, we had grown the distribution network for the bitters and were featured in the likes of the Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine magazine, Martha Stewart’s Everyday Food and Playboy.

What qualities distinguish Bittercube Bitters from other brands of bitters?

B.R.: Many other brands focus on singular flavors, while ours are quite complex and have their own balance of flavors. We also hang our hat on the fact that we use only raw botanicals in our bitters as opposed to any extracts or flavorings.

I.K.: Most bitters use neutral spirit as the base, and while a few of our bitters also use a neutral base, the majority of our products utilize whiskey, rum, and brandy as the base, which add complexity and depth. Rather than focusing on one ingredient, which is a common theme in the bitters world, we create distinctive bitters with an array of ingredients and flavors.

How would you encourage people to experiment with Bittercube Bitters?

B.R.: They might seem like a precious thing used only on special occasions, but we highly recommend frequent usage. Try them in everything from lemonade to cookies and marinades. As far as cocktails, try the less obvious pairings. Yes, cinnamon forward bitters are delicious with grapefruit, but so are root beer bitters.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bittercube Bittercube ingredients Bittercube ingredients

Why would you encourage people to visit you at the new Bittercube shop at 5900 W. North Avenue or the flagship shop at 4928 W. Lisbon Avenue?

B.R.: If you’re wanting to learn more about bitters and botanicals, the bartenders at the market are all happy to share more details about all of our products and demonstrate how to use them. All of the bitters are available for purchase at the bar as well.

I.K.: If you are looking for boozy ingredients, you should swing by the Bittercube Bar at North Avenue Market. There you can not only purchase Bittercube Bitters, but we also sell Heirloom Liqueurs, and a collection of unique spirits. If you are looking for non-alcoholic ingredients, come by Bittercube HQ, where we have Bittercube Bitters, cocktail gear, syrups, canned cocktails, et cetera.