The Social American Tavern Satisfies Travelers and Locals

I’ve always been intrigued by hotel bars and restaurants. Visiting these venues in my own hometown offers a fun opportunity for people-watching and mingling with fellow locals and out-of-towners. The Social American Tavern (611 N. Broadway) on the first floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Downtown, has a seasonal, Milwaukee-centric menu with breakfast and dinner options. A new lunch menu debuts on July 16.

The Social American Tavern has a comfortable yet classy vibe. The spacious bar and dining area is decorated with warm blue-green and gray tones, with wood accents and marble tabletops and counters. Diners can choose from three appetizers which include the summery caprese bruschetta ($8) with a classic tomato bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and basil on grilled baguette bread.

Smoked gouda is used in different ways for a few menu options. It’s melted into a cheese sauce for the Midwest Nachos ($16), and as a dipping sauce for The Bavarian ($7). Never one to turn down a soft pretzel, I chose the latter. We were soon presented with a Milwaukee Pretzel Company Bavarian pretzel, served warm with an attractive sheen of clarified butter and lightly salted. It paired well with the smoked gouda cheese sauce and Dijon mustard served on the side.

The cheese of the Netherlands makes another appearance in the Smoked Gouda Mac N’ Cheese ($13), which uses cavatappi, a corkscrew-shaped pasta, to capture all the gooey goodness. Several other options on the main menu include Rosemary Pork Medallions ($17) and Downtown Salmon ($24).

From the Garden

If you’ve got a lighter appetite, there’s a variety of sandwich platters. We chose From the Garden ($12), the vegetarian option with balsamic marinated Portabella caps, roasted red peppers, baby spinach and herbed goat cheese on sourdough toast. The bread was little dry but the sandwich was flavorful. My mom had the Midwest Chicken Sandwich ($17), with chicken breast prepped in an herbed buttermilk marinade before being breaded, fried and served with caramelized onions, romaine lettuce and a tasty roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Sandwiches are served with delightfully thin shoestring style fries, crispy on the outside and soft inside.

A full bar includes cocktails, and brews from Milwaukee and the U.S., along with imported and seasonal selections. The wine list features sparkling, white and red standards. For the 4th of July, the colorful Bang Fizzle Pop flight highlighted a red, a white and a blue cocktail crafted with refreshing fruit flavors. Happy Hour specials are offered Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Hospitality industry publications note that hotel restaurants sometimes struggle to attract customers that aren’t hotel guests. The Social American Tavern has fun entertainment options for locals as well as guests, such as Trivia Night every Thursday. The biweekly Dinner & Deceptions Magic Show includes a three-course dinner with soup and salad (specialty cocktail pairings sold separately) followed by an hour-long performance by deception artist Luka. You can also buy a ticket for just the show.

For more information, visit tthesocialmke.com.