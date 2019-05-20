Traveling Beer Gardens Return to Milwaukee County Parks

Beer garden season has begun! The Traveling Beer Gardens are a pair of simultaneously running tours that travel to different Milwaukee County parks throughout the summer. Both tours feature Sprecher beers served from a Sprecher beer fire truck. The schedule for this year’s tour features 13 stops, which started on Wednesday, May 8 and run through Labor Day. The Roll Out the Barrel Tour stays at each park for three weeks; the Pass Me a Pint Tour stays for two weeks.

The Traveling Beer Gardens are open 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Live music will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, visit travelingbeergardens.com.

Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule

Pass Me a Pint Tour Schedule

Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run Schedule

The Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run series returns this year! These Thursday evening runs begin at 6 p.m. Registration can be done here. The 5k runs take place at the following parks: