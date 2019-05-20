Traveling Beer Gardens Return to Milwaukee County Parks

Beer garden season has begun! The Traveling Beer Gardens are a pair of simultaneously running tours that travel to different Milwaukee County parks throughout the summer. Both tours feature Sprecher beers served from a Sprecher beer fire truck. The schedule for this year’s tour features 13 stops, which started on Wednesday, May 8 and run through Labor Day. The Roll Out the Barrel Tour stays at each park for three weeks; the Pass Me a Pint Tour stays for two weeks.
The Traveling Beer Gardens are open 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Live music will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, visit travelingbeergardens.com.
Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule
- Juneau Park, May 10-27
- Doctors Park, May 29-June 16
- Grant Park, June 19-July 7
- Lake Park, July 10-28
- Greenfield Park, July 31-Aug. 25
Pass Me a Pint Tour Schedule
- Kletzsch Park, May 15-27
- Froemming Park, May 29-June 9
- Falk Park, June 12-23
- Jacobus Park, June 26-July 7
- Washington Park, July 10-21
- Bender Park, July 24-Aug. 4
- McCarty Park, Aug. 7-18
- Juneau Park, Aug. 21-Sept. 2
Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run Schedule
The Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run series returns this year! These Thursday evening runs begin at 6 p.m. Registration can be done here. The 5k runs take place at the following parks:
- Juneau Park, May 23
- Froemming Park, June 6
- Grant Park, June 27
- Lake Park, July 11
- Bender Park, Aug. 1
- Greenfield Park, Aug. 22