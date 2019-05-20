Traveling Beer Gardens Return to Milwaukee County Parks

Beer garden season has begun! The Traveling Beer Gardens are a pair of simultaneously running tours that travel to different Milwaukee County parks throughout the summer. Both tours feature Sprecher beers served from a Sprecher beer fire truck. The schedule for this year’s tour features 13 stops, which started on Wednesday, May 8 and run through Labor Day. The Roll Out the Barrel Tour stays at each park for three weeks; the Pass Me a Pint Tour stays for two weeks.

The Traveling Beer Gardens are open 5-10 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Live music will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, visit travelingbeergardens.com .

Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule

Pass Me a Pint Tour Schedule

Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run Schedule

The Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run series returns this year! These Thursday evening runs begin at 6 p.m. Registration can be done here. The 5k runs take place at the following parks: