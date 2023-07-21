Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.’s Peach, Blueberry Pop-ups Are Underway

× Expand Photo: Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. - Facebook Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. peaches Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. peaches

Our glorious summer season offers way too many pleasures to list, but one of the highlights is the abundance of fresh, in-season produce. Wisconsin-based Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. partners directly with specialty growers to offer quality fruit and nuts directly from orchards and farms to sell at pop-up events in parking lots and farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.

Tree Ripe Fruit Co. pop-ups, which include several throughout the Milwaukee area, run through early August and draw lines sometimes blocks long as people eagerly seek out sweet Michigan blueberries, Georgia pecans and juicy peaches—Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.’s signature offering. Peaches are usually sourced through a long-time partnership with Pearson Farm, in Georgia. This year, however, peaches are in limited supply due to weather and a spring freeze that adversely affected peach crops in Georgia and South Carolina.

But fear not, peaches will still be available in limited supply; Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. owner Tiernan Paine states in a July 16 video on the company’s Facebook page that Pearson Farm is partnering with other trusted peach farmers to source quality peaches for Midwest consumers.

× Expand Photo: Tree-Ripe Fruit Co - Facebook Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. fruit box Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. fruit box

This year’s pop-ups will also offer a limited supply of Door County cherries at select events over the next two weeks, along with products like maple syrup, jam and fruit butter. Michigan blueberries are sold in five-pound boxes ($22), and peaches are sold in quarter bushels, which equals approximately 12-pounds ($30).

In the Milwaukee area, Tree-Ripe Fruit Co. will host pop-ups at Menard’s Pewaukee location; SmallPie, in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood; Good City Brewing’s Wauwatosa and Mequon locations; West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe; Milaeger’s in Racine; the Oconomowoc Farmer’s Market; Ray’s Wine & Spirits in Wauwatosa; Garden Plaza in Franklin; Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale; the Oak Creek Farmers Market; the Shorewood Farmers Market; Blaine’s Farm & Fleet in Waukesha; and Fleet Farm in Germantown.

Product availability is subject to change; to see what’s available check Tree-Ripe Fruit Co.’s website tree-ripe.com/fruit-stops. The website is updated frequently.