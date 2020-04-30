Usinger’s Announces ‘Takin’ it to the Curb’

× Expand Photo courtesy www.usinger.com

With restaurants forced to pivot their business models during the COVID-19 pandemic, Usinger’s has been left with an abundance of food service packs of their world-famous sausage. The temporary closing of their retail store has left them with more imperfects or “seconds” as they call their not-so-pretty goods while they last.

Curbside pickup is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 414-276-9105. They’ll take your credit card info over the phone and run your order out to your car when you arrive.

Daily specials will be listed while they last on their Facebook page, so keep an eye out for serious deals and don’t forget they can ship orders to your house!