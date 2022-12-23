What’s New in Milwaukee Dining? December Restaurant News

Photo via Facebook / Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne Copper Turtle

Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne (330 E. Menomonee St.) opened Dec. 17 in the Third Ward. Five craft beers are currently available: IPA, citrus pale ale, amber, smoothie sour and marshmallow stout. They have a kitchen and will serve food. The business strives for near-zero waste and plans to donate a portion of annual sales to sea turtle conservation.

Hen’s Deli (209 W. Florida St.), opened with a breakfast and lunch menu featuring homemade bagels, sandwiches such as pork pastrami and a selection of subs.

Urban Beets Café & Juicery temporarily closed their Wauwatosa location at 3077 N. Mayfair Road during the month of December due to staffing levels, but they anticipate reopening at the beginning of January. The Brown Deer location, which opened in November at 5091 W. Brown Deer Road, is open.

Hot Dish Pantry, specializing in scratch-made pierogi and nostalgic comfort foods, is leaving their 3rd St. Market Hall incubator space at the end of December and will transition to a new home in the former Iron Grate BBQ location, 4125 S. Howell Ave.

Toast, a ‘70s-themed breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant, opened a second location at 1302 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. The restaurant opened its first location in Walker’s Point in 2018.

A new Crumbl Cookies location opened at 5211 S. 76th St., Greendale. The chain is known for a rotating selection of gourmet cookies, with delivery and catering options. The Utah-based chain has, over the past couple of years, rapidly expanded into Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area.

C-Viche, (2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), serving Peruvian influenced cuisine and fresh ceviches (a Peruvian dish made from fresh raw fish cured with citrus juices and spices), opened a second location at 4330 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood.

Bayshore Mall (5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) welcomes the first Wisconsin location of Mochinut, a national franchise serving mochi donuts that combine American donuts with Japanese mochi. Traditional Japanese mochi is made from sweet glutinous rice four that’s often tinted different colors and wrapped around sweet fillings.

Precious Vibes, a new sober lounge and eatery, is expected to open in the former Pat’s Niche Pub & Grub, 3956 S. Howell Ave. The alcohol-free lounge will cater to the college-age crowd and offer fresh juices, mocktails and a variety of baked potatoes and fries.

The popular Riverwest neighborhood Italian deli Scardina Specialties reopened in a new location at 715 E. Locust St., in the former Riverwest Healing Arts building. Scardina Specialties had to vacate their long-time rented space at 822 E. Chambers St. after a raze order was issued last summer for the building.

This and That

× Expand Photo credit: Lowlands Group Inside the newly renovated Centraal Grand Café & Tappery

Lowlands Group will have New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day dinner packages and brunch specials at all eight of their cafés throughout the Milwaukee area and Madison. All locations will be open until midnight to ring in the New Year, with complimentary bubbles to toast at midnight. For more information, visit lowlandsgroup.com.

Closures

Public Table, 5835 W. National Ave., West Allis, announced via Facebook that Dec. 24 would be their last day. The restaurant had a popular brunch program and partnered with the Hunger Task Force.