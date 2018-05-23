What's on Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for May 24-30, 2018

Roll out the barrel for these upcoming Milwaukee-area craft beer events.

Thursday, May 24

Waukesha County Parks Pop-Up Beer Garden @ Eble Park (Brookfield), 4-9 p.m.

Waukesha County Parks' pop-up beer garden will open up its season at Eble Park in front of the ice arena. This series of beer gardens features beer provided by Raised Grain Brewing Co. Follow updates on the event here. (Also open Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 3-9 p.m.)

Ale Asylum Tap Takeover @ The Brass Tap, 6-9 p.m.

Purchase one of the nine Ale Asylum beers they'll have on tap and get a ticket into a drawing for swag. The lineup includes IPAs, American Pale Ales and more.

Founders Brewing Tap Takeover @ Draft & Vessel, 6-9 p.m.

Those who stop by Draft & Vessel (4417 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood) on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. will have a chance to win the ability to purchase a bottle of Canadian Breakfast Stout. Other Founders beers available include Dankwood barrel-aged IPA, Backwoods Bastard barrel-aged scotch ale and KBS barrel-aged chocolate coffee stout.

Friday, May 25

Juicy IPA Release and Beer Garden Grand Opening @ Third Space Brewing, 2-7 p.m.

It Was All A Dream Juicy IPA will be available for purchase starting at 2 p.m. on Friday. The beer garden will open on Saturday at noon and food trucks will be lined up to serve hungry guests, including Yellowbellies, Pedro's South American Food, The Fatty Patty, Taqueria La Guacamaya and Lumpia City. (Event runs through Monday with special hours Sunday (noon-10 p.m.) and Monday (noon-7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 26

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout Bottle Release @ The Fermentorium, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

The brewery will open at it's normal time on Saturday (11:30 a.m.) but there may be a line to get in the door because there will only be 600 bottles of The Fermentorium's Operation: Nighthawk bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout available for purchase. They'll also have the beer on tap in their tasting room.

Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival @ Waukesha County Expo Center, noon-5 p.m.

On Saturday, Food Truck Festivals of America returns to the Waukesha County Expo Center. Poor weather conditions impacted this event last year. Along with a handful of regional and national craft breweries, the event organizers claim they will be bringing the ultimate food truck experience to town. Tickets are $25 in advance.

Craft Beer and Cheese Pairing @ Brew City MKE Beer Museum, 1-3 p.m.

Brew City MKE Beer Museum will welcome Patty Ehlers Peterson of Clock Shadow Creamery to bring in 4 delicious, local Clock Shadow cheeses to be paired with 4 Milwaukee craft beers. Class includes admission to the beer museum, the pairings and a discussion with Patty that'll teach you how to complete a technical assessment of cheese. Tickets are $20 ahead or $25 at the door.

Sunday, May 27

Sugar Maple Brewery Series Feat. Short's and Lift Bridge @ Sugar Maple, 4-6 p.m.

This installment of Sugar Maple's Brewery Series will feature reps from Shorts Brewing (Bellaire, MI) and Lift Bridge Brewery (Stillwater, MN) pouring a total of 8 samples. See the full lineup here. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Wednesday, May 30

Traveling Beer Garden Opening @ Kletzsch Park, 5 p.m.

The Pass me a Pint tour rolls into Kletzsch Park in Glendale after its opening stint at Juneau Park closes on Memorial Day. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rate right off the bat on your favorite Sprecher brews.

Have an event coming up that we missed? Leave a comment and we'll keep this list up-to-date.