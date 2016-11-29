Writing About Food: The Best of 2016

Food seems to have replaced the arts as the main topic of cultural discussion, and one hopes that foodies are hungry for something a bit more substantial than the average Yelp comment. Edited by Holly Hughes, Best Food Writing 2016 culls its essays from leading food magazines and websites, selecting the work of critics who actually know how to be critical—and how to write with both seriousness and humor.

In “Brooklyn is Everywhere,” Bon Appetit ’s John Birdsall writes sharply on the international culture of trendy foods and beverages. The New Republic ’s Corby Kummer investigates the phenomenon of boxed meals packed in dry ice and shipped weekly to customers who want to eat well but have no time for shopping or cooking. From seriouseats.com comes Keith Pandolfi’s argument in favor of instant coffee. “Cheap coffee is one of America’s most unsung comfort foods,” he writes. Take that, French press!