Year-Round, Indoor Farmers Market Helps to Revitalize Racine Neighborhood

Racine-based entrepreneur Bob Gleason, of Gleason Redi-Mix concrete construction company, had purchased and rehabilitated several commercial spaces over the years, returning vibrancy to once-lively neighborhoods. His recent project, the Rapids Plaza shopping center (2210 Rapids Drive, Racine), came with a huge challenge—an empty 70,000 square foot building that the center’s anchor tenant, Pick ‘n Save, left behind when it closed in 2015.

But Gleason had a solution for the empty behemoth: Farmers Market @ 2210, a year-round, indoor market featuring produce, meat, artisan foods, crafters, the Carriage House bar, live music and The Grow House hydroponics room. Customers can purchase microgreens, lettuce and salad mixes grown on-site. There’s also a commercial kitchen, and a coffee shop will be added soon. Farmers Market @ 2210 is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Bob’s intent was to refurbish the area, which was formerly vibrant. He wanted to bring it back to its glory,” says Gail Deno, the market director of Farmers Market @ 2210. “He realized there was no indoor farmers market in the area, so he thought this would be the place get one established.”

Deno and Gleason hope that Farmers Market @ 2210 becomes a day trip destination for people from Milwaukee and Chicago. Deno notes the permanent indoor space is convenient for regular vendors because they can leave their booths in place and not have to set up and tear down each week.

Local businesses at the market include Annie’s Country Pantry, maker of JUST brand sugar-free jams and jellies; Barrons Baked Goods, specializing in keto-friendly bakery; Farm Flowers LLC; Two Creek Farms meats; Big City BBQ; Fatty Patty burgers; Sauced homemade hot fudge sauce; and Reid’s Corn. Deno is accepting vendor applications and is looking to add produce and flower growers this season. Vendors are required to hand-make or locally grow their products, or have a hand in producing the product.

There is a separate space for direct sales vendors to feature products like Tupperware and Pampered Chef.

The Grow House is operated by Joe Selkey of Blackberry Hill Farm, an indoor urban farm in Waukesha. In addition to growing produce to sell at the market, Selkey in on site every weekend to answer questions and educate people about hydroponic growing and the health benefits of microgreens. Deno says he is adding strawberries to the hydroponics operation. He offers living herbs, in which the root systems are still intact. “People can take them home and put them into a tall glass with water, and it continues to grow,” she explains.

Since opening in September, Deno says the market has been well received. “People want to thank Bob all the time for investing in this area, which was in dire need of revitalization.” The market currently occupies about 30,000 square feet, so there’s room for social distancing. They have masks available for people that don’t have them. A sheriff is present each weekend to help ensure safety.

Deno says they will add events such as art shows, craft fairs, antique shows, job fairs and even a car show. “This is a happy, fun place, but it’s also helping the community. I want people to come in, enjoy themselves and choose local.”

For more information, visit farmersmarket2210.com.