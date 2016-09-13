Where They Drink

Patrick Howell

Milwaukee Ballet Leading Artist

Club Brady

1339 E. Brady St.

414-278-0188

clubbrady.com

Always a sublimely graceful, daring, smart and passionate performer, dancer Patrick Howell is also a good drinking buddy. “As much as I love an establishment that requires a button-up shirt and sport coat,” he says, “I also love a simple cold beer and good neighborhood people. Club Brady is exactly that. It’s been my go-to place for years. You can get lost in good conversation, enjoy one of the few pool tables along the strip, play anything you want on the jukebox and there’s ample room to dance freely. Hats off to owners Mike Ross and Mike Lee and to my favorite bartenders Josh Freiberg and Shawn Casper! If this is a ‘dive,’ dive in.”

Catey Ott Thompson

Catey Ott Dance Collective, Choreographer/Artistic Director

Riverwest Filling Station

701 E. Keefe Ave.

414-906-9000

the-filling-station.com

Since returning with her family to Milwaukee from New York City in 2012, choreographer Catey Ott Thompson has made beautiful full-length dance theatre concerts and toured successfully to NYC while teaching at Milwaukee Ballet School and Academy, Danceworks and especially Marquette University where she’s currently spearheading several exciting multigenerational, site-specific performance projects. Where does she relax? “After I turn in my Marquette University Dance Department semester grades,” she says, “I treat myself to a glass of Malbec at Riverwest Filling Station. This neighborhood gastropub is a ‘best-kept secret’ with 30 beers and two wines on tap. Owner Bryan Atinsky and his family run the house and the eclectic ‘from scratch’ kitchen in their stylishly designed, family-friendly restaurant.”