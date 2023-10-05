Avli: A Little Piece of Paradise

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Avli interior Avli

Avli Milwaukee is the first venue for the popular Chicago micro-chain in Wisconsin. It’s taken the space at 1818 N Hubbard St. (across from Uncle Wolfie’s) in Brewer’s Hill, once home to the beloved Wolf Peach and Roots. If you’ve been to this location before, you know how stunning the views of the city are, and Avli has made it a mission to create a little piece of paradise in Milwaukee.

Walking in, the lighting is dim, the staff is smiling, and every seat is occupied. All the dinner reservations between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. were taken, but I somehow squeezed my way in on a bustling Wednesday evening. The doors were open with the city lights shining, almost as if you were atop a hill in Greece looking over the endless beauty. But rather, we’re enjoying one of those perfect fall evenings that everyone in town loves to eat up before winter comes.

At a glance, the menu looks like traditional Greek taverna food with spreads, salads, meze (small plates) and main courses. However, if you read each description you’ll see where inspiration comes into play. For example, saganaki (fried cheese served on a cast iron plate) is topped with lemon and honey peppered fig. And the fried cod is a nod to Wisconsin’s fish fry with a Greek flare. Either way you look at it, it’s as if Milwaukee and Greece are melting into one pot called Avli.

Tzatziki with pita at Avli

There were just two of us, but our table was filled with dishes (which is traditional when you order meze at Greek restaurants) at any moment in time. We ordered the tzatziki with pita, saganaki, kataifi prawns, soutzoukakia, chicken breast souvlaki and Greek fries. Personally, I always start with tzatziki and leave it on the table throughout the meal to put on other dishes—I’d highly recommend this. As for fan favorites, the chicken breast souvlaki and the soutzoukakia stood out. I’m looking forward to trying the moussaka and lamb chops next time I’m there.

I have to mention their thoughtful cocktail menu and wine list, and there’s space for about 10 people at the bar upstairs. Downstairs is the same size as the main dining floor, but will act as overflow or a private event space. In fact, the Bucks were there for a team dinner not long after the NBA draft. And, if you didn’t already know, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a part owner in Avli Milwaukee. So, you know if the Greek Freak is getting down with this Greek restaurant, it’s got to be good.

Whether you’re looking for a place to have a drink, a small bite, a full meal, or a private party, Avli is the spot to check out. It’s exciting to see Brewer’s Hill continue to grow with its dining scene and it’s always great to have another Greek spot in town—especially an inspired one.