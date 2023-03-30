Best of the Best at Beans & Barley

× Expand Photo: Beans & Barley - Facebook Beans & Barley Beans & Barley

Beans & Barley located at 1901 E North Ave is a long-standing staple of Milwaukee’s East Side. Inside is not only a cafe and restaurant, but a grocery, small general store and for-sale original works of art adorning the walls. Google will tell you it’s a “Health-conscious breakfast fare & sandwiches in airy, cheerful digs with a deli & organic market.” and I couldn’t agree more. It’s a one-stop shop where every item is thoughtful and delicious.

Since the 1990s, Beans & Barley has been one of the main city jaunts for my friends and me growing up in the northern suburbs. In a way, it felt like being in the city all while contained in its oblong-shaped walls. For a time, there was even a nightclub down below to really round-out everything you could have within one property. It’s a place with true neighborhood veterans, artisans, and suburb folk alike. Beans & Barley has a long history which you can read on their website, and luckily for all of us it successfully made it through the pandemic and is thriving.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Beans & Barley tuna melt Beans & Barley tuna melt

While this is a menu I have stared at for decades, I do tend to stick to certain items when I go. My personal favorites are the brunch frittata, tuna melt (which I’ve listed in my Six Great Milwaukee Tuna Melts article), black bean and sweet potato burrito (add chicken), vegetarian chili, and chicken salad plate. Everything is wholesome, healthy and hearty. In translation, if you go overboard here you’re at least eating the good stuff. I often pop into Beans & Barley between bigger grocery stores to take home some of my favorites from the deli counter. And, if you’re a frequent shopper you know about the discount section of yesterday’s unsold (yet still delicious) deli items.

If you’re in Beans & Barley and somehow not eating or food shopping, the shop has a great selection of wines, kombucha, and beers. You can find some great brunch accoutrements if you’re hosting and there are plenty of kids’ toys and adult tchatchkes to pick up on your way out. You can even buy my children’s book off the shelf if you’re looking for it!

The best thing about Beans & Barley is that upon entering, there is so much support for local artists, musicians, publications, events, and political activism. It knows that it’s got a strong presence in Milwaukee and actively plays a role in keeping local artists thriving in whatever way they can. Fun fact—this is also a great place to find the monthly magazine version of the Shepherd Express.

This is a place that I go weekly and always find something different that I didn’t know I was looking for or wanted to try. Each item at Beans & Barley is the best of the best and it never disappoints. I highly encourage factoring in a stop when you’re on your grocery run on whatever day of the week it may be.