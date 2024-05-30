Briso Do Mar: Your New Summer Hangout

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Briso Do Mar Briso Do Mar

The riverfront patios of Hansen’s Landing and Harbor House are always packed on nice summer days. This summer, we’ve said goodbye to Riverfront Pizzeria and excitedly welcomed Briso Do Mar. What more could you want than delicious Mediterranean cuisine and beautiful outdoor seating? And the best part is that their menu still offers pizzas.

It was about 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day and Milwaukee was buzzing with excitement of the first day that truly felt like summer. My friend Molly and I planned to park under the Hoan Bridge and walk around the Third Ward until we found a spot that looked fun and promising. Luckily for us, Briso Do Mar had just opened a couple of weeks earlier and it seems like the secret isn’t out just yet. So, we didn’t have to walk very far. There were plenty of tables open in the sunshine with a nice river breeze, away from the chaos at Sail Loft. However, I doubt these seats will be easy to get once summer is actually here.

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Briso Do Mar Briso Do Mar

First, we were just going to have a drink as we didn’t know much about this new place, but then we couldn’t resist trying it out. As I’ve mentioned a million times before, I’m always on the lookout for a good salad in this town and I think I’ve finally found it! What’s better than a big salad and an even bigger cocktail on a nice day?!

The table next to us chimed in with what they thought we should consider ordering and they turned out to be the chef and manager of the space. So, I took their advice and opted for the Turkish Chickpea salad with crispy chickpeas, quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, mint, scallions, lemon juice and olive oil. I added shrimp as my protein, and I can vouch that you get more shrimp here than you do at most restaurants. Always a good thing to note. My friend Molly ordered their Steak Burger Sicilian Style—a half-pound burger made of locally sourced brisket and choice Angus blend with mild mushrooms, asparagus, and porcini aioli – and was very happy with it. We had the team join us while we enjoyed our late lunch—how very Mediterranean of us!

Great conversation, good company, and even better food—this will definitely be my new summer spot. While I guarantee I won’t be ordering salads every time I go here, it’s good to know I have one I can rely on. A nice afternoon at Briso Do Mar got me really excited for another great summer of Milwaukee patio sitting and dining al fresco.