Café Corazón in the Heart of Bay View

Corazón translates to “heart” and it’s with heart that runs the gamut when describing this Mexican café. Located in the heart of Bay View, Café Corazón’s owners, George and Wendy Mireles, are on a mission to support local farmers. That produce is the heart of each dish prepared at the café. The atmosphere, service and thoughtfulness during the pandemic are all done with heart to heal our community.

The menu hasn’t changed since COVID but is a little tapered down for the time being. What hasn’t changed is the integrity of each dish. The chunky guacamole ($ 3.50/$7), the house red salsa and chips and great margaritas are all the same but gone (for now) are the days when you can belly up to the bar for a delicious meal, a margarita and lively conversation.

Café Corazón is dedicated to doing their part to ensure good practices in safety. Upon entering the bar area, keep your 6-ft distance until it is your turn to order. If you need a moment to browse the menu, you are given a paper menu and asked to take a seat and when ready, come back to the bar to order. The bar has a plexiglass barrier and the menu is displayed for easy ordering. The bartender takes your order and hands you a glass with eating plastic eating utensils, napkins and your order number to put on your table. Masked servers will bring your order. An outdoor patio has about seven tables, correctly spaced out and comfortable. You almost get the feeling like you are a guest at a family backyard fiesta.

Café Corazón caters to all and has gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options like the vegan tofu scrambler with soy chorizo, vegan enchiladas, burrito or taco plate. The vegan offerings include black beans, cilantro, radishes, cabbage and avocado with a lime cumin vinaigrette. Meat options include breakfast chorizo, asada (steak), carnitas (pork), chicken, ground beef or shrimp. There is the regular quesadilla with your choice of meat or cheese ($6-$9.75), but my favorite is the mushroom quesadilla ($10) filled with cremini mushrooms (baby portabellas) corn, onions and avocado. All these flavors are so earthy and delicious together. The wet burrito ($12) is smothered in red or green sauce with a drizzle of lime cilantro crema. If you can’t decide on red or green sauce feel, free to order it half and half. I get my enchiladas that way too and it is the best of both sauce worlds.

Saturday and Sundays offer a brunch menu until 3 p.m. with items like Huevos Divorciados ($8-$11.75); two eggs any style separated by a red and green sauce, flour or corn tortillas, rice and beans. The eggs were cooked perfectly with a runny yolk great for runny pieces of tortilla through for the perfect bite. Breakfast tostadas, quesadilla and tacos are all found on the breakfast menu ($11-$13).

If you are feeding a family of four, Café Corazón offers a take and bake enchiladas that includes corn tortillas filled with choice of meat or vegetarian option or cheese and onion topped with house red or green sauce and melted cheese served with rice and choice of beans.

The homemade coconut tres leches ($6) with agave whipped cream and toasted coconut is the perfect way to end your meal and don’t forget to check out their daily specials like Mole Mondays or Taco Tuesday with $5 margaritas and sangria. The Bebidas (drinks) at Café Corazón are as expansive as the different tequilas.

