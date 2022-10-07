Classic Slice is the New Classic

Photo: Classic Slice - Instagram Classic Slice pizza Classic Slice pizza

Did you get my Iggy Azalea reference in the title? If not, don’t worry—this article is about giant slices of pizza and not pop music. Classic Slice at 2797 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue (just behind the Landmark Credit Union, which is more visible from the street). It is a small corner pizza spot that serves much more than the classic slice of pizza.

When I would come home to visit on holidays while living in New York, I usually stayed with friends who own a house on Delaware Ave in Bay View. My friend is a strict vegan who is easy to eat with and can always find something on a menu that works for her. Luckily enough, Bay View has always been very vegan-friendly, notably Classic Slice for top-notch vegan pizza. I like to be vegan-friendly when ordering while with vegans, so I was down to try whatever—and sure enough, I was hooked right then and there.

Cut to 10+ years later and I now live dangerously close to Classic Slice and have become something of a regular. Classic Slice has seen me at all hours of the day and night, big and small orders. Recently, I had three large pizzas of various topping assortments delivered to a neighborhood for my birthday with family and friends. Without question, everyone who hadn’t had Classic Slice before was raving about it. The Shippee Ahoy is always a crowd favorite.

So, what’s so special about this place? Well, it’s rare to find a slice spot in a city known for cracker-thin whole pizzas. Classic Slice serves giant slices that are basically like getting half of a regular pizza. So, one slice does the trick like a regular one might not if you’re hungry. Ingredients are noticeably fresh, and everything's made to order. I should know because I tend to always want to talk to the people behind the counter about writing this article someday and they’re busy making pies to order and can’t talk. Lesson learned—let them do their magic. Kind of brings me back to my old days getting slices all over New York when you’re rush in and out as quickly as possible, all with a welcoming yet edgy attitude.

I really, truly love this place but have had a hard time writing about it because I’ve had so many different experiences. The restaurant vibe feels Bay View hipster, and always has a diverse crowd of like-minded pizza lovers who know what’s up. If you’re not a pizza person, there are plenty of other items on the menu like salads, sandwiches and pasta. Fountain sodas, cold canned or bottled beer, and good music blaring through the speakers. It’s meant for you to sit a bit and enjoy your food or wait for your takeout. They do deliver but are only on the third-party apps during limited time frames—go through them directly for something like a pizza party at a bar or at home.

I know I’ve talked a lot about pizza in the past, declaring what I think is good and/or close to New York style. But this is kind of the best of all pizza worlds combined into a very authentic and delicious style unique to Bay View. Make Classic Slice your classic go-to spot when you’re in the area, whether to stay or to go.