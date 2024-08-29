Delightful Deli Sandwiches at Hen's Deli

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Hen's Deli exterior Hen's Deli

Hen’s Deli (209 W. Florida St.) in the heart of Walker’s Point is nestled in the former Soup Brother’s spot.

I met up with my Milwaukee celebrity friend Jonathan Newby who had recently done a video with Hen’s where he highlights his favorite spots around the city. Walking in, he was recognized by some fans for these exact videos, and like everywhere else we go in town, he knew the owners and most of the people walking into order. Needless to say, I was in good hands when ordering.

After some introductions, I learned more about what went into making Hen’s a reality. The owners, Vivian and Lucas, met while working in the food service industry and eventually partnered in life and business. During COVID, they baked and pickled at various farmers' markets before getting into prepared foods. In 2022, they opened the brick-and-mortar and eventually added Lucas’s sister, Megan, to the partnership. And fun fact: HEN’s Deli is an acronym for their children Hadassah, Eva and Noah, who also work at the shop on weekends. Indeed, it’s a family affair!

Rotating Proteins

Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Hen's Deli Brazilian spare rib torta Hen's Deli Brazilian spare rib torta

So, there are some key things to note about Hen’s Deli. They offer rotating featured proteins in their tortas, but they always have chorizo in stock. And they have fresh, homemade bagels served daily. Today, they had Brazilian spare rib with salsa verde as their daily torta. And, as directed, that was the first part of my lunch.

The next part was more difficult as this small space has a menu that punches. And, as we know, I am obsessed with finding the best sandwiches in town. There’s breakfast available all day (while supplies last), then a myriad of lunch sandwiches like The Hadassah and Bagel Levantine, Pork Pastrami on a brioche bun, and several different subs with fresh deli meats. The Hadassah was exactly the compliment to my torta, so I went with that – a rosemary bagel, lox spread, tomatoes, cucumber, and sprout salad (micro sprouts, mint, fennel). I saved the bagel sandwich for the following day, and it was perfectly held up.

Let’s just say it was for the sake of the article (or the start of a welcomed new addiction), but I went back for more to speak to the sub sandwiches on the menu as well. I needed to continue my mission for the best turkey sandwich in town, and Hen’s gave me the right energy. As anticipated, it was a delightful deli sandwich reminiscent of the bodega sandwiches I loved so much in New York. Thankfully, these call for a lot less travel.

If you’re a sandwich lover and appreciate a real mom-and-pop shop, look no further than Hen’s Deli for your next breakfast or lunch hankering. And say hi if you see me there because I’m now a regular!