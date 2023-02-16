Did You Know Anodyne Bay View Has Pizza?

Photo by Sandy Reitman Andodyne pizza Andodyne pizza

I certainly did, but I have not taken advantage of how close Anodyne Bay View and its pizza are to me for a quick and delicious dinner. Sure, I grab a coffee from there in the mornings, but I don’t usually spend much time doing so because you can’t bring dogs inside. Side note: when will Milwaukee actually become dog-friendly?

Seeing that it was #nationalpizzaday and I was traveling really early the next morning, I wanted to do something to celebrate that was easily walkable (without the pup, of course). I’ve had their pizza once before, but it was a long time ago, and I tend to go elsewhere in the neighborhood for some ‘za. Admittedly, I will say that I have been wrong not to go here more. It’s probably been better on my waistline, but it’s about to be my new thing. Look out!

When ordering Neopolitan-style pizza, I tend to always go towards the same types of pizza: Margherita, quattro stagioni, or salumi. These Italian terms essentially mean plain cheese, multiple toppings (prosciutto, olives, artichokes, mushrooms each on ¼ of the pizza), or a meat pizza. Anodyne had their version of each, so it took me a while to decide which route to take. Plus, they have nightly specials, sometimes a Sicilian slice, and some more specific flavors of pizza for anyone looking for something a little different.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Anodyne salad and wine Anodyne salad and wine

I went with The Meara pizza which is basically what I described as a quattro stagioni above, but the ingredients are mixed together over the pie. It was very good and lived up to its Italian counterparts. Known for their wood-fired pizzas, you can watch the chefs make each pie to order in their large mosaic apple-shaped oven. And have a drink while you’re waiting.

But their menu isn’t limited to just pizzas. They have great salad options that help round out the pizza if you’re looking to have a more rounded-out dinner. I had the arugula and goat cheese salad before my pizza, and it was a perfect sweet lead into a savory entree. There are other appetizer choices like burrata and bruschetta, so it’s an excellent place to go as a group or alone.

The night I came, Anodyne was filled with teachers from nearby schools, families having an early dinner, people doing work on their laptops keeping with the coffee shop vibe, and me on a date with myself with a little wine alongside my meal. Anodyne is the perfect neighborhood jaunt to fulfill any needs from early in the morning to 8 p.m. at night. Anodyne Bay View is one coffee shop that’s a gem at all hours of the day no matter what you’re looking to consume.