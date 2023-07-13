Evie's Vietnamese Kitchen in Menomonee Falls

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Evie's Vietnamese Kitchen Evie's Vietnamese Kitchen

When you think of business off Main Street in Menomonee Falls, it’s unlikely your first thought is great Vietnamese food. But, thanks to the family-owned Evie’s Vietnamese Kitchen located at N89W16851 Appleton Avenue, there is! Their mission is to take modern twists on classic Vietnamese dishes to elevate the food while keeping it authentic.

Restaurants in strip malls often get a bad rep, but it’s not what is outside, it’s what’s inside that counts (to quote Disney’s Aladdin). Walking into Evie’s, there’s plenty of imagery and decorations to give a modern Vietnamese vibe to the space. There’s a separate bar and dining area that can accommodate parties of all sizes. We sat in the dining area equipped with chalkboard dividers for the kids.

The menu was divided into different dishes and proteins, so it was easy to navigate. We were really hungry and leftovers were on the agenda.

First, we sampled three of the appetizers to get our fried food craving. You can choose any three, so we went with egg rolls, pork dumplings and Wisconsin Crab Rangoon. All three were very good, but it was a lot for two people who were also ordering full entrees. I wanted to try their pho and bahn mi, so I decided to just get both. The bahn mi is part of their street food section, which is a great option for someone who might not be that hungry and doesn’t want only appetizers. For the pho bowls, there are small and medium sizes with your choice of protein and broth. Normally I would go with beef pho, but since it was a hot summer day and we were already ordering beef and pork, we went with the medium chicken to split. Then, my friend got the bun thit nuong which is grilled pork served with vermicelli noodles and salad with pork skewers and house sauce.

It’s hard to choose which of these dishes that I liked the best as they were all very distinctly different. The bahn mi was definitely a more modern take, not including the traditional pate on the sandwich with the meat, but it was still quite tasty. The chicken pho lasted well as leftovers and was very easy to spice to your liking. But I’d have to say that the porj thit nuong was the most flavorful of the bunch and was a very generous portion for the price.

Evie’s likely has a big lunch crowd during the week from all its surrounding businesses, so they offer great lunch specials for the Monday to Friday lunch crowds. The bar is fully equipped if you’re looking to go somewhere after work with colleagues or friends, and you can easily add some apps or street food without it turning into a whole sit-down dinner. Overall, it was a lovely experience, and I would definitely make the trek back someday when I’m out towards Menomonee Falls, and you should too.