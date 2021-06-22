Finally, Fuel Cafe is Back in Action

× Expand Photo via Fuel Cafe

As a writer, I often help people redo their resumes. Plus, with this ever-changing economy it’s important to be prepared for changes in career paths. With all the different mask regulations and temporary closings, it’s even hard for Google to keep up with what’s open. It was about 6 p.m. so it wasn’t coffee shop hour, plus I’m not the biggest coffee drinker. Rather, I wanted to meet my friends at a spot that was open to the nice weather, equipped with good Wi-Fi, tables big enough for a laptop and dishes, with a menu that could accommodate all palettes. After walking around Walker’s Point, we noticed Fuel Cafe was back in action and knew it was the perfect spot to do some work and enjoy some food and drink.

Sitting outside was definitely an option, but not optimal for looking at a laptop while in the sun. Plus, it was bike night which can get a little loud for people discussing resume buzzwords. So, we sat inside next to their open garage door which was perfect. We ordered a beer to loosen up before getting to work and their beverage list is extensive—including a number of non-alcoholic options which was appreciated by some of us.

We ordered the Nashville hot chicken bites to start as we knew this was going to be longer than a dinner and more of a meeting. Once we got in a good place with the resume, we ordered dinner and a second round of drinks. One designer and one writer can get a resume done pretty quickly if they put their minds to it. Plus, getting to the dinner portion was motivating enough to work quickly.

Between the three of us, we got an all-day chorizo breakfast burrito, a smashburger with fries, and a turkey melt with fries. We all devoured our meals pretty quickly since the work before led to more hunger than originally anticipated. Honestly, we could have ordered more but we stopped ourselves before over doing it completely.

We took the remainder of our beverages outside and admired the colorful motorbikes parked outside but left before it got too rowdy. You could tell everyone there was very happy to be a patron of Fuel Cafe again after a period of time closed due to the pandemic.

From what I understand, Fuel Cafe staples are on the menu and new items will come with time and patronage. So, make sure to stop by and let them know how happy you are that they’re back open and ready to feed. The service was some of the best in the city post-pandemic shutdown. Good food, great beverage list, and an excellent space for any type of meeting—Fuel Cafe is perfect for anyone and any occasion.

Fuel Café 630 S. Fifth St. 414-847-9580 fuelcafe.com