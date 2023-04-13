From Work to Ward's House of Prime

Photo: Ward's House of Prime - Facebook Ward's House of Prime exterior Ward's House of Prime

Located in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee at 540 E. Mason St., Ward’s House of Prime is a great after-work hangout for anyone who isn’t rushing home for dinner. Its namesake already tells you that the prime rib is good, and it gives steakhouse vibes without the flair, but the menu has a lot more than what’s in the name.

Walking into Ward’s House of Prime, it feels like you’re in an upscale sports bar with room for about 10 people to belly up and many high-tops if you’d rather stand while having a drink. If you’re looking for a formal dinner, the hostess will escort you to the back of the restaurant where there’s more of a white tablecloth vibe and a room for private parties. I opted to use a gift certificate I had for a light dinner before going to a show at the new Milwaukee Symphony Center. Had it not been for a tornado warning, it would have been a lovely city walk from dinner to a show.

Any time I’ve been here before, it’s usually a lot of business-like men wearing the Northwestern Mutual uniform of khakis and a blue button-down shirt with leather shoes. Tonight, the bar was all ladies and two female bartenders which was great since I was solo. Smallwaukee prevailed and I happened to know one of the women who was sitting next to me from my neighborhood growing up. They were all having drinks with salads and fries—one of the best meals to have sitting at the bar chatting with friends if you ask me.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Ward's House of Prime Tuna Tartare Ward's House of Prime Tuna Tartare

Since I was solo and had a two-hour concert to sit through, I had to be a little strategic and not over-order. I opted for a dry vodka martini and the tuna tartare, a variation on what the ladies next to me were having. I shared some fries with my new friends at the bar and would definitely recommend ordering those no matter what your entree decision is.

Now, the next time I go to finish this gift certificate (because the drinks were on happy hour, so I didn’t max myself out), I plan to go more meat-heavy. They’ve got great seafood options, a chicken dish or two, some pastas, soups and salads, and an endless list of prime rib cuts and steaks varying in ounces and prices. You can really go light at Ward’s House of Prime, but it’s definitely better if you dive deep into this steakhouse menu head-first.

If you’re ever in need of wasting an hour downtown or looking for a place to meet friends after work, Ward’s House of Prime really has something for anyone despite what its name may imply.