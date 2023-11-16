Harbor House for Fine Milwaukee Seafood

Photo by Sandy Reitman Harbor House oysters Harbor House oysters

Somehow I had never had dinner at Harbor House until last week. I had been for brunch and drunks, but never a proper dinner—and that I needed to change. When I go out with my parents, I usually get to choose the places and I was set on Friday night at Harbor House. While I got some pushback because the two of them have been there a fair amount, we all left very happy after yet another delicious Milwaukee meal.

Just pulling up to Harbor House on the water has you excited for what’s about to ensue. Valet parking and a seat at the bar before our table was ready really set up the mood. The House was packed with people, all dressed up a little more than usual to enjoy some of this city’s best seafood.

We were lucky enough to have a widow-side table looking at the Milwaukee Art Museum and the ever-growing skyline behind it. While some would argue it’s better on a bright summer day, I’m someone who loves the glistening lights on a crisp fall evening. It was an absolutely stunning view of Lake Michigan to enjoy while eating the fruits of the sea.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Harbor House Hudson Canyon sea scallops Harbor House Hudson Canyon sea scallops

We started with the tuna tartare and some oysters for the table. My dad prefers big, West Coast oysters and I’m more of a briney PEI kind of girl. That being the case, they served us our individual oysters on our own ice tray equipped with cocktail sauce, mignonette, and a mini bottle of Tabasco (which I now carry in my bag, shoutout to Beyonce). We shared a seafood bisque for the table, which acted as a dip for our delightful bread and butter that came with the table. For entrees, we ordered a Hudson Canyon sea scallops dish, Alaskan black cod, and a bay scallop pappardelle special on the menu that night.

The Hudson Canyon sea scallops were my dinner of choice and I couldn’t have chosen something more up my alley. The perfectly pan seared scallops atop a bed of roasted spaghetti squash brushed with sage brown butter, wild mushrooms, and toasted pine nuts. It was an excellent combination of flavors and textures, perfectly fall-feeling.

Photo by Sandy Reitman Harbor House carrot cake Harbor House carrot cake

As we started our entrees, our very close family friends walked in and sat at the table next to us to celebrate a birthday. Looking around, I noticed a lot of large tables that looked like business dinners, and a decent amount of two-tops seemingly out on date nights. There was never an empty table throughout the duration of the night, and the energy of the restaurant kept a really good vibe the entire time.

While we were stuffed from all the seafood, we couldn’t help but try some dessert. We’re never dessert orderers, but it seemed fitting to round out such a nice evening. So, we split the dark chocolate torte with hazel milk chocolate cream and pralines and the best piece of carrot cake I’ve ever had in my life. It was worth the overeating pains that came home with me that night.

I can’t wait to go back to Harbor House, whatever the reason may be. It really is a uniquely special place in this wonderful little foodie city.