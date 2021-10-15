Honey Butter Café Serves Variety, Generous Portions and Hospitality

× Expand Photo courtesy Honey Butter Café/Facebook Honey Butter Café - Greek Yogurt

Serving breakfast and lunch, Honey Butter Café prides itself on good food and great service, using fresh farm ingredients. Tucked away in a strip mall in Franklin, this hidden gem of a family restaurant offers a colossal menu. Honey Butter’s menu reminds me of an old-fashioned Greek diner, but with a modern feel and lots of twists on classics.

They have a full bar including craft cocktails, beer and wine ($7-10). “Cake for breakfast “made with UV cake vodka, fresh orange and pineapple juice and sprinkled with funfetti is one of their signature cocktails that are sure to make you smile. You can choose your style of bloody Mary; the fancy schmancy served with a bacon strip and mini grilled cheese or the spicy with sriracha vodka, beef stick, cheese curd and pepperoncini for a little added spice and can add a shorty Miller High Life for $1.

First and absolutely worth the destination are the Loukoumades (honey puffs). These Greek fried donuts are complimentary when you sit down and are a gift from the kitchen. Legend has it that Loukoumades were first offered as a winner’s reward during the first Olympics. I felt like I won the gold after tasting one of these warm, yeasty dough balls rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey. Loukoumades are also on the menu in different variations. On the second visit we decided to try the goat cheese and candied bacon. It was a delightful combination of everything you want in a perfect bite to whet your appetite.

At Honey Butter, breakfast and lunch are served all day. A traditional American breakfast ($7.50), steak and eggs ($16) and corned beef hash ($12) are made with locally sourced free-range eggs and a choice of house potatoes, hash browns or fruit also, a choice of toast or pancakes. You can add any meat option to your breakfast including apple smoked bacon, honey smoked ham, sausage links or patties, chicken links, Canadian bacon and pulled pork.

Eggs Benedict Three Ways

The corned beef hash had a good amount of shredded corned beef, and the shrimp and grits ($15) had a nice combination of flavors with gouda cheese in the grits and balanced with fresh sweet corn. There are three varieties of eggs Benedict ($11-$14); traditional, crab cake or pulled pork rancheros with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo. The eggs were poached well and when cut revealed the runny, orange yolk that coats this iconic dish.

There are omelets and skillet bowls ($11-14) to tempt your taste buds, including vegetarian options that are hearty and satisfying. You can get the protein lovers omelet with three meats and cheddar cheese or opt for a healthier Mediterranean with oven roasted tomatoes, zucchini, spinach, onions, feta and topped with an oregano cream sauce.

On the lighter side, Greek yogurt with fruit or just honey and nuts, avocado toast or an interesting take on a pudding bowl made with coconut milk, chai seed pudding and fresh fruit are offered ($6-$10). On the sweet side of the menu, pancakes, French toast, waffles and crepes can go the traditional route or try one of their interesting combinations ($8-$13). Crepes are filled with mascarpone and berries. Go crazy with the S’mores, French toast with a graham cracker crusted bread filled with Nutella and topped with toasted marshmallows or chicken and waffles topped with a crystal honey sauce and just enough powdered sugar on top for that sweet and spicy pop all combination packed with flavor.

So Much Variety

The menu has some sharable items for lunch like the crab cakes made with real crab meat, chicken wings and fried mac and cheese balls ($7-$10). The salads ($9) include Cobb, Caesar, Greek and a country beet salad. They come with the option of adding chicken, shrimp, salmon or filet medallions ($3-$7). Handheld sandwiches and burgers on brioche buns or paninis on grilled sourdough come with choice of French fries, haystack onions fruit or soup. ($9-$13). There are lots of ala carte items for you to add on to any of your meals.

Honey Butter offers so much variety on their menu with generous portions and hospitality. It is as “sweet as honey.”

