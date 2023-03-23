How to Be Casual at Lake Park Bistro

× Expand Photo by Sandy Reitman Lake Park Bistro exterior Lake Park Bistro

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro is one of Milwaukee’s well-known upscale restaurants located in the heart of the East Side’s Lake Park. Surrounded by green space sitting atop the bluff overlooking Lincoln Memorial Drive and Lake Michigan, it is a culinary delight fit for any celebration. Perhaps you’ve been here to celebrate a birthday, promotion, holiday, or wedding, but have you ever taken yourself out to eat here while sitting at the bar?

Traditionally, Lake Park Bistro has a full menu ranging from French appetizers to four-course meals. It’s very consistent with the best French onion soup in town, steak frites, mussels, duck confit and coq au vin as if you’re in Julia Child’s country kitchen. Dishes are rich with flavor and beautiful with presentation. However, you can skip the white tablecloths and post up at the bar to make it more of a lovely weeknight dinner instead of a fancy affair.

And that’s just what I did with a friend early on a Tuesday night. Being that it was the week after spring forward, we were lucky to have the golden hour while sitting at the bar between 6-7 p.m. which made for great lighting for food photos. Furthermore, the restaurant is recently back to its à la carte menu from the previous prix fixe dinner menu they featured throughout the duration of the pandemic. Of course, there are daily and seasonal specials as well.

Wine and Baguettes

Photo by Sandy Reitman Lake Park Bistro meal Lake Park Bistro

We each opted for a glass of Côte du Rhone to enjoy with the complimentary French baguette pieces and incredible housemade butter. My friend ordered the steak frites which was more than enough for one person. Next to us a man got the coq au vin and finished every last drop—I would have too considering the great aroma. As for me, I went with what my dad always orders when he’s at the bar: the salade de laitue and moules marinières aka a gem lettuce salad with egg and mussels with fries. It is simply a divine order to enjoy at the bar while taking in the scene.

No matter where you sit in the restaurant, it feels like you’re in a high-end, bustling Parisian cafe with people of all colors and ages coming in to enjoy the French fare. You have options of where to enjoy your meal that range from a busy bar to a quiet corner overlooking the lake. No wonder the space is used for so many different types of events—it is undeniably gorgeous from all angles (even in the winter).

So, I invite you to take yourself out to a fancy French feast in your casual chic attire and to sit at the Lake Park Bistro bar while ordering a la carte. Getting there on the earlier side of the evening is best if you want to sit immediately, but it’s a steady flow that will always find a space for you regardless of time. Santé!