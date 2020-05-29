Let’s Eat! Quarantine Series: Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

The Village of Wauwatosa has another State Street attraction in Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club (7700 Harwood Ave.). The supper club was put into a unique situation when it was launched during the pandemic that has literally stolen the show for 2020 and probably the century.

Buckatabon’s from-scratch menu and impressive drink program feature familiar favorites, as well as modern twists on Wisconsin tradition. Now, if you’re struggling with the pronunciation, you’re not alone. It helps to think of it rhyming with the state bird, robin. Buck-a-tobbin.

The supper club offers a Friday fish fry, as you’d expect, but guests can order fried haddock every day the restaurant is open. They serve a dedicated lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and transition to their Supper Club menu from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

Photo by Tyler Nelson General Manager Tyler Nation

General Manager Tyler Nation could hardly contain his excitement as a train went by as he stood on the patio. “Something really cool is when a train is going by, it’s a dollar off tap beer,” says Nation. “That’s our happy hour special.”

On May 15, along with all other Lowlands Group restaurants in the area, Buckatabon started offering carryout and delivery services. Now, just a couple weeks later, Buckatabon is open for limited in-person dining in the restaurant and on their beautiful patio. There are a few other Lowlands restaurants offering the same thing, and I’m sure there will be a growing list from around the area every week from here on out. Other Lowlands Group restaurants offering limited indoor/outdoor seating include: Café Hollander – Brookfield, Café Hollander – Mequon and Café Hollander – Wauwatosa.

Safety of guests is the number one priority for Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club during the first phase of re-opening for in-person dining. The menu has a lot to like and the weather is getting ripe for patio-season, so if you’re suffering from cabin fever, consider checking out Buckatabon sometime in the next few weeks.

Check out the video featuring General Manager Tyler Nation!