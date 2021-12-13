No Headache Holiday Dining

× Expand Photo: hkt83000 - Getty Images Holiday dining restaurant table

It’s customary during the holidays to have celebratory gatherings with friends, family, business pals and others. Rather than trying to make do with a too small space or a mundane potluck, maybe it’s time to give yourself a gift and go out to make merry this year.

Several area restaurants offer private or semi-private rooms or big tables to accomodate a large group. So, if you’re on the lookout for a unique spot to host a festive lunch or cozy dinner during this season, consider one of the following local favorites. Please make note that reservations are recommended and in some cases required. Make sure to call or go online to be sure that the establishment you wish to visit can accommodate your group during this busy time.

Eddie Martini’s

8612 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa

414-771-6680

eddiemartinis.com

With a comfortable, well-appointed dining room and two lovely semi-private dining areas for seating of about eight-12 people, you’re bound to find an appropriate spot to enjoy a holiday gathering. Known for their incredible steaks and fresh seafood, everyone in your group will be pleased with their meal. Festive touches and special menu items only add to the appeal of the always excellent service and cuisine diners have come to expect all year-round at Eddie Martini’s. A word to the wise, don’t miss out on possibly the best lobster bisque in town.

Eldr + Rime

2300 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

414-867-9200

eldrandrime.com

For people who love the sleek, clean lines of Scandinavian design, and delicious food prepared with innovative cooking techniques, Eldr + Rime may be the perfect spot for your holiday gathering. There are two private dining spaces, with seating for up to 32 and 16, respectively. In the main dining room, there is plenty of space for smaller groups. Depending on how adventurous your friends or family are, Eldr + Rime also has reservable outdoor stuga for up to six guests, so you can keep warm and cozy in your own private bubble. Be sure to grab a cup of glogg, a traditional Scandinavian beverage reminiscent of mulled wine, perfect for bringing some holiday cheer.

The Fox & Hounds Restaurant & Tavern

1298 Friess Lake Road, Hubertus

262-628-1111

foxandhoundsrestaurant.com

The year-round hunting lodge aesthetic of The Fox & Hounds lends itself perfectly to the beautiful holiday decorations they put up each year. Beautifully festooned fireplaces, a multitude of Christmas trees, and a general atmosphere of merriment will turn even the Grinchiest visitor’s mood around. Semi-private and private dining spaces could work well for gatherings of various sizes, as the dining area is spread out into several themed rooms. On Christmas day, The Fox & Hounds team goes all out with a huge buffet, well-stocked with favorites like carved prime rib, roast beef, and ham, along with all the other fixings you’d hope for.

Jack Pandl’s

1319 E. Henry Clay St., Whitefish Bay

414-964-3800

jackpandls.com

When all lit up at night during the holiday season, the outside of Jack Pandl’s resembles a life-sized gingerbread house. Inside, you won’t be disappointed. The cozy dining room and welcoming staff will make you feel right at home. This is a place steeped in tradition and beloved by generations. Larger groups can be accommodated but depending on the size of that group you may still be quite close to other diners. Traditional German fare as well as supper club favorites make Jack Pandl’s an excellent choice for your Christmas Eve dinner.

Mader’s

1041 N. Old World Third St., Milwaukee

414-271-3377

madersrestaurant.com

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Mader's Restaurant Mader's

Germans are well-known for their great love of Christmas. Step into Mader’s German restaurant during the holiday season, and you’ll feel yourself being swept up into that Christmas love. Decorated with lighted garlands and trees, the historic dining room takes on an almost magical air. Private dining spaces are available but fill up quickly. Likewise, the Christmas Day Brunch is very popular, featuring all of your family’s German favorites. Be sure to stop in the Knight’s Bar for an incredible Mader’s Old Fashioned made from their own 100-year-old recipe.

Parkside 23

2300 Pilgrim Square Drive, Brookfield

262-784-7275

parkside23.com

As a farm to table restaurant, Parkside 23 offers the freshest of foods year round, and makes seasonal local foods the stars of their menu. The elegant, yet understated, dining room can accommodate groups of moderate size, but the private “Beer Room” can hold about 35 seated guests. Simple decorations and soft lighting will help to bring the holiday cheer. Parkside’s varied menu offers many options, highlighting gluten-free items for folks who are often overlooked in group dining scenarios. Make sure to treat yourself to their exceptionally good creamed corn.