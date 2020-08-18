North Avenue Grill Serves Comfort Food When We Need It Most

× Expand Photo credit: Tyler Nelson

For more than seven years, North Avenue Grill in Wauwatosa has been a local hot spot for generously portioned breakfasts, enormous burgers and a fish fry that could compete for best-in-town. They remained open for carryout dining throughout the weeks of shelter-at-home, much to the relief of everyone needing a comfort-food fix. While the carryout business is still going strong, North Avenue Grill has returned to outdoor café tables and limited, well-spaced indoor seating. Those choosing to dine on-site should make note to come early or plan to wait a bit for a table as there are fewer seats available.



North Avenue Grill

7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

414-453-7225

$-$$

Handicap accessible: Yes

If you want an excellent breakfast to fuel you up for the day, North Avenue has lots of options. One deceptively simple favorite is the bacon avocado quesadilla ($11), a perfect blend of eggs, bacon, avocado and cheese, served with crispy housemade cinnamon sugar fried chips. If you’re looking for a more traditional stick-to-your-ribs breakfast choice, go with the meat lovers skillet ($12), featuring North Avenue Grill’s signature house-cut American fries topped with eggs, ham, steak, bacon and sausage, then smothered with cheddar jack cheese. Tasty omelets ($11-$12), yummy pancakes, waffles and French toasts ($7-$9), best versions of classics like corned beef hash ($12), eggs benedict ($11) and variations of breakfast wraps ($11-$13) round out the menu.

For lunch and dinner, excellent sandwiches, wraps and quesadillas ($10-$12) are all good choices. That said, it’s the burgers at North Avenue Grill that really standout. A fresh, half-pound of pure Angus beef, cooked to your specification of doneness, on a grilled bun that is sturdy enough to support the burger is perfection! Diners may choose their own toppings, with the “B.Y.O.B.” ($11), which include cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato ($1.50 per extra toppings). Blue cheese lovers may prefer to go with the incredible “You’re My Boy Blue” burger ($12), topped with bacon, crumbled blue cheese, fried onions and lightly dusted with Cajun seasoning. If you’ve never tried their signature “Peppercorn Horsey” burger ($13), topped with bacon, cheese, delicate haystack onion strings and peppercorn horsey sauce, you are missing out on one of the best burgers in town.

All burgers are served with North Avenue Grill’s delicious house-cut fries, which are great on their own, but for a small upcharge you can elevate them even more by getting them “loaded” with cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream.

On Fridays, North Avenue Grill, embraces the original Milwaukee comfort food, the fish fry. They offer beer battered cod ($12); lake perch beer battered or pan fried ($13); walleye, available beer battered, pan fried or blackened ($14); battered bluegill ($14); and a platter featuring walleye, perch and bluegill ($16). All include housemade tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw and choice of house-cut fries or fan-favorite potato pancake.

